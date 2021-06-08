Palm Springs nonprofits can help people know their HIV status

CJ Tobe

One of the most important things people can do for their health is to know their HIV status.

The self-HIV test is the answer.

We allow people to have a self-HIV test mailed to their home so that they can be tested at any time.

DAP Health pilots have tested the program and it is now part of the HIV testing program.

Unfortunately, too many people don’t know their status. In the Coachella Valley, 49% of people have not been tested.

This means that too many people don’t know if they are infected with a virus. Not only can they continue to transmit it, but they are at a much higher risk of being diagnosed with opportunistic infections, cancer, or AIDS.

HIV, which has not been diagnosed or treated, is serious. The good news is that there are cures that allow people to thrive without getting infected with the virus.

The path to treatment and hope begins with a test.

DAP Health provides applicants with a free self-HIV test. It takes about 20 minutes for these saliva-based home tests to come out.

Fear prevents many from being tested.

Many people are worried that a positive test will result in death. However, the sooner you are diagnosed with HIV, the sooner you can start your medication. The sooner it is, the better the person’s quality of life.

When I grew up in the Ohio countryside, I tested positive for AIDS. It wasn’t until the diagnosis was made that we knew what HIV and AIDS were. And like everyone else diagnosed with AIDS, I had multiple health problems.

My diagnosis allowed me to manage my health. And it became more focused on my body and what I did with it.

HIV infection is no longer the death penalty. People in their twenties who test positive and start taking medication early can expect a fulfilling life.

Also, many people are afraid to be tested because they believe that they will never have an emotional or sexual relationship once they are infected with HIV.

Countless people, including myself, have had meaningful relationships despite our position. The best way for people living with HIV to protect their sexual partners is to stay in the medical care, complete quarterly tests, and take medication.

People living with HIV are not at risk of transmitting the virus because the viral load is not detected even if they take one tablet daily. As we say, “Undetectable is untransmittable: U = U”.

Not one person suffers from HIV. When a person receives a free self-HIV test from DAP Health, they have a complete and reliable support system.

Taking the exam allows you to have open, unjudgmental conversations about sexual activity with a nationally accredited professional educator.

At DAP Health, staff are always on hand to provide consultation and support even from 2:00 am.

If a person is HIV negative, it can be associated with PrEP. PrEP is a daily drug that helps maintain the negative status of HIV-negative people.

My diagnosis of AIDS was a turning point in my life. My trip was difficult and painful, but it led to my favorite job, serving the community.

I see myself among the many people walking in our doors. Ten years ago, I was desperate, depressed, and suicidal. Every day, I experience DAP Health, which gives hope to people regardless of their HIV status.

DAP Health’s self-HIV test was born out of a coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew that innovation was needed to avoid losing the progress achieved in the last decade to end the HIV epidemic. I knew that access was the key. We addressed questions such as how to provide HIV and STI testing and how to coordinate care at home.

The number of new HIV-infected and sexually transmitted disease patients increased when they began delivering food and essentials to customers’ homes last spring to avoid exposure to COVID-19 in grocery stores.

We didn’t want COVID-19 to prevent people from being tested because everyone needs to know their HIV status. We needed to find a way to perform tests in people’s homes.

HIV remains a global pandemic. People still need to be tested and need to know their condition. Through our test kits, DAP Health demonstrates our commitment to eradicating HIV in the region.

To get a free self-HIV test daphealth.org/free-hiv-test Alternatively, call 760-567-2431 Monday-Friday between 9am and 4pm.

CJ Tobe is Director of Community Health at DAP Health, a non-profit organization based in Palm Springs.