Connect with us

Health

Singapore researchers invent new AI tools to speed up heart disease diagnosis

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By


Singapore-A new tool has been invented by Singapore researchers that may lead to a faster diagnosis of heart disease.

It is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and uses an electrocardiogram (ECG) with an accuracy of 98.5%. ECG measures the electrical activity of the heartbeat to detect abnormalities in the heart.

The Singapore Heart Foundation figures show that nearly one of the three people who died in Singapore in 2019 was due to heart disease or stroke.

Deaths from cardiovascular disease in Singapore also increased from 2017 to 2019.

Early detection can also prevent complications such as kidney disease.

Invented by a team from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Ngee Ann Polytechnique, and National Heart Center of Singapore (NHCS), this new diagnostic tool is an AI machine learning algorithm that allows computers to learn from past experiences like humans. using.

Using the algorithm, researchers trained tools to recognize patient ECG patterns by inputting examples of ECG signals that reflect cardiovascular disease.

In a pilot study, researchers used this tool to analyze ECG signals from 92 healthy individuals and 7 patients with coronary artery disease; 148 had a heart attack and 15 had congestive heart failure. I was suffering from.

The data was taken from four public databases.

The team found that AI tools could identify ECG signals associated with healthy people and patients with three different cardiovascular diseases with an accuracy of over 98.5%.

The study was published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal in Computers in Biology and Medicine in May.

“Although additional tests are needed to identify a particular disease, our diagnostic tools allow doctors to triage patients more efficiently and streamline the number and types of downstream confirmatory tests,” he said. Clinical Associate Professor Tan Ru San, Senior Consultant in Cardiology, said at NHCS, co-author of the study.

Associate Professor Eddie N in Quie of the Faculty of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, who co-led the research, said diagnostic tools could lead to advances in the fusion of AI and medical solutions.

This tool is still in the preliminary stages of research and needs to be validated with more data.

The team plans to begin further trials using a large database from local hospitals within 18-24 months to validate its clinical use.


Associate Professor Tan Ru San is the co-author of this study.Photo: NTU Singapore

Professor Tan said: “It’s very exciting, but it also requires tampering with our enthusiasm for reality … this is just the beginning.”

“Technology can be improved at any time and there may be some great tricks the team can actually do, but I think this is a really promising start,” he added.

Dr. Daniel Yeo, a cardiologist at Apex Heart Clinic at Gleneagles Hospital, welcomed this development, and new AI tools help doctors, nurses, and other related healthcare professionals identify anomalous ECGs for a more reliable assessment. States to help you do.

“The number of cardiologists is small and we cannot read every electrocardiogram performed, so this AI tool is useful in common practice environments such as large and busy polyclinics,” says Dr. Yeo. Stated. The tool is not too expensive.

Dr. Paul Ong, a cardiologist at Heart Specialist International at the Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Center, said AI tools help unskilled people quickly identify patients with cardiac emergencies in ambulances and emergency departments. Said it would be useful. It relies on AI to make diagnoses and miss the patient’s medical history and test results.

The researchers hope that this tool can complement current heart disease diagnostic techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging.

He also states that this tool can be extended to detect other heart conditions such as atrial fibrillation, which is a form of irregular rhythm of the human heart.

The tool can also be used on wearable devices such as smart watches to monitor the patient’s heart condition in the future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: