Globetrotter is likely to promote microbial resistance, findings | The Weather Channel-The Weather Channel article

Representative image (IANS) New studies suggest that travelers around the world are more likely to pick up many genes that promote microbial resistance, which can spread when travelers return home and cause bacterial outbreaks. I am. The study was conducted by a team of researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis. Researchers point out that international travelers often return home with unexpectedly large numbers of new bacterial strains over their position among the thousands of bacteria normally present in the gut microbiota. did. “Before the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew that international travel contributed to the rapid worldwide growth and spread of antimicrobial-resistant strains,” said a PhD student at the university. Alaric D’Souza said. “But the new findings here suggest that a number of entirely new genes associated with antimicrobial resistance have been discovered, suggesting an imminent problem of concern,” said D’Souza. I added. The findings are published in the magazine Genome Medicine. Poverty, poor hygiene, and changing agricultural practices have made many low-income developing regions hotspots for bacterial-borne illnesses, including infectious diseases that are becoming increasingly resistant to various antibiotic treatments. I will. For this study, the team teamed up with 190 Dutch adults’ gut microbiota before and after traveling to one of four international regions with high prevalence of resistance genes: Southeast Asia, South Asia, North Africa, and East Africa. Bacterial assemblages of the flora were analyzed. Researchers have detected 121 antibiotic resistance genes throughout the gut microbiota. Over 40% of these resistance genes were found only using more sensitive metagenomics techniques. This suggests that potentially dangerous genes are missed by more traditional approaches. The results also confirmed that 56 unique antibacterial resistance genes became part of the traveler’s gut microbiota while traveling abroad. The colistin resistance gene, mcr-1. The rapid spread of antimicrobial resistance is one of the most serious public health threats facing the world today, and the looming medical care that can outweigh the turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a catastrophe. “Identifying new antibiotic-resistant strains and genes could play an important role in slowing the global spread of resistant strains and guiding potential treatments for related diseases,” said the University of Washington. Gautam Dantas, a professor of pathology and immunology at the University of Washington, said. ** ** The above article was published by a news agency with minimal changes to the headline and text.

