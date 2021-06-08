Aspirin does not improve survival in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, found in UK study





Aspirin does not improve the survival potential of patients admitted with COVID-19, an early result of a large UK study shown Tuesday. Scientists at Oxford University hoped that cheap over-the-counter drugs could reduce the risk of blood clots that COVID-19 causes in blood vessels, especially the lungs. Aspirin is widely used to prevent blood clots associated with many other conditions, such as heart attack, stroke, and pre-lamp childhood in pregnant women. But the result is Random assessment of COVID-19 thERapY (recovery) trial In a clinical trial involving about 15,000 volunteers, aspirin showed no difference in mortality after about 28 days. The results will soon be published on the medRxiv website and submitted to medical journals with major peer reviews. “There was strong suggestion that blood clotting may be the cause of poor lung function and death in patients with severe COVID,” said Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Oxford University and one of the lead authors of the study. Martin Landray says. Statement. “It’s a shame that aspirin didn’t have a significant impact on these patients because it’s cheap and widely used in other diseases to reduce the risk of blood clots.” From the archive (November 2020): Aspirin Investigated as a Potential Treatment for COVID-19 In this study, a total of 7,351 patients were randomly selected and compared to 7,541 patients who received 150 mg of aspirin once daily and received only routine care. There was no evidence that drug treatment reduced mortality. However, the study found that survivors stayed one day less than those who did not take aspirin daily. For every 1000 patients treated with aspirin, about 6 patients experienced significant bleeding events and about 6 patients experienced thromboembolic (coagulation) events, the researchers say. read: Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody drug can be administered subcutaneously Recovery trials show for the first time that the widely used steroid dexamethasone can reduce the risk of death in patients receiving invasive ventilators by one-third and one-fifth in those receiving oxygen. Thing.But found in court Drugs such as the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine have no benefit to patients with COVID-19. Alternatively, azithromycin, an antibiotic that also reduces inflammation, which is an important feature of severe COVID-19.

..





