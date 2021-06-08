An additional 23 Covids died in community care facilities and 2 in hospitals





Two people were confirmed dead at a local hospital. This means that the current death toll is 7,609. Meanwhile, the latest figures confirm 23 deaths in long-term care facilities in the area, which means that 1,482 died after a positive Covid test. According to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) this week, there are eight in Staffordshire, six in Birmingham, three in Wolverhampton, three in Sandwell, two in Walsall and one in Dudley. Died. NHS England confirmed 12 more deaths at a national hospital on Tuesday. Two deaths were announced at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which operates New Cross Hospital, bringing the total death toll to 805. The latest figures have not confirmed any further deaths at other hospitals in the area. Overall, 805 patients have died in the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, 743 in the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, and 1,718 in the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trusts. A total of 1,379 people were killed at the North Midlands NHS Trust University Hospital, which operates Stafford County Hospital and Royal Stoke University Hospital. In addition, 2,616 people died in the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust. To date, a total of 57,844,499 vaccinations have been given throughout the United Kingdom. This includes the first and second vaccinations. Midlands received 6,337,716 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine and 4,674,675 second doses. The data includes vaccinations given between December 8th and June 7th.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos