As a physical impact of pandemic mitigation, employers need to address the ongoing impact on mental health





The incidence of depression has increased since 2018, especially among the healthiest and overweight people in all demographics. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline, but the impact of the pandemic is mental health Percentage of employees who can continue after their physical symptoms have subsided. “Many people ignore the long-term psychological damage caused by a year of isolation and confusion of comforting social norms.” New research About workplace depression from Catapult Health. “In fact, according to an American Psychiatric Association poll, 62% of Americans are more anxious than in 2019. This was influenced by the media with a deeper understanding of the complex nuances of mental health. You need to build a policy on clinical data and guidelines, not a layman’s definition. “ Relation: Depression symptoms tripled during pandemic, study results According to the National Institute of Mental Health, there are many different types of mental health challenges. Occasional anxiety, accompanied by temporary anxiety and fear, is expected as part of life.

Anxiety disorders are less common and more serious.

Depression is a serious mood disorder. It causes severe symptoms that affect how people feel, think, and process their normal activities of daily living, and can even lead to suicidal ideation. Leaders need to ask themselves for a successful return to work plan. How widespread are behavioral health problems among staff and how do they affect both individuals and the community as a whole? The study found that since 2018, the incidence of depression has increased in all segments of the population, especially in the healthiest and overweight. There was a consistent correlation between unhealthy habits such as smoking and alcohol abuse and depression. Demographically, the incidence of depression and suicidal ideation is significantly higher among the youngest patients with the lowest likelihood of chronic illness. “The COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a mental health crisis. Rather, the situation forced many to face problems that were already well underway.” “Health and wellness are widely accepted.” This gives American companies the opportunity to direct employee health and take a more comprehensive approach. “ The authors of this study encourage employers to coordinate measures to enhance the physical and mental health of workers as the workplace gradually returns to normal. “This unique time frame, in which leaders focus on returning to normal and better conditions, can lay an important foundation for the long-term well-being of the employee community,” they say. “Emphasis on both mental and physical health is an important differentiator in truly supporting their needs, both inside and outside the office.” Relation:

