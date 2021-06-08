Connect with us

Health

Will NH Reach COVID-19 Herd Immunity? Hard to Say | Local News

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By


Since the beginning of the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), both health authorities and doctors have set “herd immunity” as a goal to overcome the crisis.

This occurs when the majority of the community is immune to the disease (usually by vaccination) and is less likely to spread further. In New Hampshire, nearly half of New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated with COVID-19, and cases are consistently declining.

According to health experts, it’s hard to say.

“There is no objective definition of herd immunity, and as we say, it’s a continuous function rather than a threshold. It’s not like a lamp switch. It’s more like a dimmer. “It’s a thing,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of medicine in the Department of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

The percentage of the population that needs immunity to achieve herd immunity depends on the disease and its infectivity.

For example, measles spreads so easily that an estimated 95% of the population must be vaccinated to obtain herd immunity, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The remaining 5% is also protected because the virus cannot spread.

Most estimates of COVID-19 set the number to be 70-80% immunized. However, due to hesitation in vaccines, the emergence of new variants, and delays in vaccination of children, many healthcare professionals say it is unclear whether herd immunity will be achieved against COVID-19. ..

“The question is,” What is your goal? ” Well, to reduce really low levels of viral infections and very low levels of cases so that you can say “yes, this was in control”, you need to get up to about 80%. There is a percentage of people who have been vaccinated, “said Schaffner.

Dr. Michael Lindberg, who retired in April after serving as chief medical officer at the Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, said it was also important to know how many people were already infected with the virus inside and outside New Hampshire. It was.

“The number we don’t know is that any part of the population was infected with the virus and was infected and didn’t know it,” he said. For example, “if 20% of the population is infected but unaware of it, it can push us up to 70%,” he continued. “But I don’t think we’re there yet.”

Lindberg added that herd immunity not only keeps the infection low, but also helps prevent more COVID-19 mutations from occurring.

“Over time, as it spreads, there is a risk of developing more variants … every time the virus jumps to another person, there is a chance of mutation. I don’t want to see it, “he said.

Some variants of COVID-19 are considered highly contagious and may increase the risk of infection, hospitalization, and death. In addition, new variants may be resistant to vaccination.

Dr. Daniel Pali, the current chief medical officer at Peterboro Hospital, said recent relaxation of safety protocols, especially considering the current number of cases, such as allowing vaccinated people to take off their masks indoors. Said that it was rational.

However, he said the ability to achieve COVID-19 herd immunity was “complex”.

“I’m not sure, but to be honest, it seems unlikely that we will,” he said. “We do not yet fully understand COVID herd immunity and are not sure if it is achievable. [get] Completely remove the virus. “

Anyway, he and Lindberg emphasized the importance of getting people vaccinated.

“We don’t want the general public to feel that we shouldn’t continue vaccination because we never reach this magical herd immunity. The purpose is to prevent transmission, protect vulnerable people, hospitalize and die. To reduce the rate, “he said. “That’s an idea we should pay attention to.”

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: