Ohio achieves COVID-19 death and hospitalization milestone





Ohio crossed two COVID-19 milestones on Tuesday, reporting more than 20,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and reported that the number of people currently hospitalized throughout the state is the lowest. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has killed 20,021 people, the Ohio Department of Health reported on Tuesday. According to state data, December was the month with the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Ohio, killing 5,520 people, but Ohio’s seniors and people living in elderly housing with care can be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. After that, the death toll dropped significantly in January and February. In April, 518 Ohio people died of COVID-19 and 269 died in May. These numbers can increase as deaths are reported. The dead Often reported in state coronavirus statistics Weeks or months after someone died. This is under Ohio law, where healthcare professionals have up to six months to complete a death certificate and are reviewed by the National Institute of Health and Nutrition before appearing in Ohio’s tally. Because. Meanwhile, only 503 COVID-19-positive patients were treated at Ohio hospitals on Tuesday, the lowest number since the Ohio Hospital Association began collecting data in March 2020. A month ago. A total of 59,651 Ohio citizens are being treated in hospitals at some point during the pandemic. As of Tuesday, nearly 5.4 million Ohio people (46.18% of the state’s population) had been vaccinated at least once, and about 4.8 million, or 41% of the population, had been vaccinated. did. Jackie Borchardt is the Director of the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau., Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal, and 18 related news organizations throughout Ohio.

