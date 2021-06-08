Are you ready to travel abroad again? Studies show that beware of super bugs





Researchers have determined that traveling abroad risks spreading antimicrobial resistance.

Studies have shown that drug-resistant “super bugs” can cause hitchhiking in the intestines when freshly vaccinated travelers return and enjoy traveling abroad. Genome medicine Say. Researchers in the United States and the Netherlands studying the effects of travel on bacteria in our stomach found that one-third of subjects were “last resort” antibiotics for infections such as pneumonia and meningitis. I was worried when I learned that I had a resistant bacterial gene. “These findings strongly support the risk of expanding international travel. Antibacterial resistance “Alaric D’Souza, a co-author of the study, published this week, who studies microbial genomics and ecology at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, said. A team of 190 Dutch travelers surveying feces before and after their trip to parts of Africa and Asia was found by foreign travelers. Drug resistance Super resistant bacteria. When travelers returned home, their stool test kits revealed a “significant amount” of antibiotic resistance (AMR) genes that did not respond to commonly used antibiotics. These drug-resistant “superbug” genes usually occur spontaneously over millions of years when exposed to antibiotics produced by other surrounding bacteria. However, human abuse of antibiotics for medical and agricultural purposes is accelerating this process. The study warns that this trend threatens 70 years of progress in treatment. Infection Caused by bacteria. Researchers have found that resistance genes are “destination-specific” and that certain types are localized to specific regions. They expressed the greatest concern in their studies of travelers returning from Southeast Asia with the mcr-1 gene, which resists the antibiotic colistin used when other medications fail. “It’s important to work on AMR in low-income countries with high resistivity and low public health funding,” said D’Souza. “This global approach not only helps each country, but may also benefit other countries by reducing the international spread of resistance genes.” When the author understands these methods, gene The epidemic can help international public health interventions, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Super bugs hitchhiking with the internal organs of overseas travelers © 2021 AFP Quote: Are you ready to travel abroad again? (June 8, 2021) Obtained from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-ready-superbugs.html on June 8, 2021. Beware of super bugs This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos