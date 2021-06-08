Only one-third of Americans want to live forever, and men are more likely to take “immortal tablets” than women





In 1986, the legendary rock band Queen released a song asking “Who wants to live forever?” Recent research has provided an answer to that question, at least among adults in the United States. the scientist so University of Texas Of the more than 900 people surveyed, only 33% of adults in the United States were found to take immortal tablets. This study Aging Research Journal.. University researchers divided the respondents into three groups based on age. One group consisted of young people aged 18-29, the other group consisted of seniors with an average age of 72, and the third group consisted of individuals with an average age of 88. Each group has reached a consensus that they do not want to live forever. However, there was a difference in age between the youngest and oldest groups who preferred to be “frozen” by the theoretical immortal pill. The younger group chose 23 years old and the oldest group chose 42 years old. “Young and older adults have shown that they prefer to live forever after they are older,” the study reported. The youngest group has the highest number of people who want to live forever, with 34% saying they take immortal pills. Another 40% said they wouldn’t take it and 26% said they didn’t know. The middle group said that only a few people wanted to live forever, 32% said they would take the pill and 43% said they wouldn’t. One-quarter of the respondents said they didn’t know. The oldest group had the least number of people interested in eternal life, with only 24% agreeing to take the pill. More than half (59%) said they wouldn’t accept it, and only 17% said they didn’t know. Differences between groups that “freeze” the desired age suggest that individuals may be more open to immortality if they can choose an age that is closer to their current age. Gender also showed different responses, with men taking the pill more than women. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current life expectancy of adults in the United States is 78.7 years, and the average life expectancy of women is increasing. “If life-prolonging treatments that effectively stop aging become available, young adults are likely to do so to avoid reaching the age at which the older cohort wants to live forever. The study concluded.

