Republicans in the House panel call on the CDC to determine if COVID-19 occurred in the United States earlier than reported.





A Republican member of the House Energy and Commerce Commission has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the early potential for new coronavirus infections and conduct blood tests in the United States, faster than current estimates. Asks you to determine if a virus was present in the United States. Specifically, the Republican Committee Sent a letter to CDC director Rochelle Walensky To test more blood samples from 2019 on the CDC to investigate early unexplained deaths and determine if the virus was present in the country before December 13, 2019 We ask you to use the most accurate inspection available. COVID-19. The Chinese government has not taken a frank attitude toward the United States and international investigators, and Republicans can understand when the case first arrived in the United States by investigators on the timeline of their source in China. We believe it will help us make better decisions. Republicans on the Commission have said whether potential laboratory leaks have led to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has killed millions of people worldwide. I am particularly interested in. They said in a letter that the South China Post tracked the first COVID-19 cases to a date earlier than the Chinese government first recorded. “The Chinese government continues to block access to relevant data about the incident in China, so examining possible evidence in the United States can reveal when a previous incident in China occurred. “The letter says. The letter states that the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was reported in the United States on January 19, 2020, but in November 2020 the CDC was a donor in nine states during December 13, 2019. Published a study testing an archive of blood donations from. January 17, 2020. More



“The results of the study are as early as December 13-16, 2019, in California, Oregon, Washington, and in Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. Indicates that the virus may have been present. December 30, 2019-January 17, 2020. ” However, according to the letter, the CDC did not test blood samples before December 13, 2019. More data to show how early the first case occurred in the United States in 2019. To collect ” Republican members have asked the CDC to schedule a briefing on what they have discovered by June 22. CBS News is asking the CDC for comment. — Olivia Gazis contributed to this report.

