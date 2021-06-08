A woman body-shamed by a doctor turns out to have cancer





After her complaint is dismissed by a doctor, the actress seeks a second opinion and receives a catastrophic diagnosis Photo courtesy of TikTok / https://www.tiktok.com/@mandapaints

Article content One woman claims that the doctor only looked at her weight and missed the cancer altogether. Amanda Lee lived for months with severe abdominal pain and gastrointestinal problems. The pain made it difficult for her to eat, so she quickly lost £ 35. The actress, then 27, was booked last February to see a local gastroenterologist near her home in Los Angeles. Sorry, this video could not be loaded. She explained her pain and symptoms, but the doctor’s reaction was different from what she wanted to hear. “He said,’Maybe that’s not a bad thing,’ so I couldn’t eat because of the pain.” Lee said Today’s health.. “He was praising me for not eating.” Doctors went on to tell Lee that he “doesn’t look malnourished,” and called her ability to eat only simple foods like apple puree a “blessing.” He didn’t run the test. Instead, he wrote her a prescription for a urinary tract infection, which Lee’s pharmacist questioned.

Article content Lee wept, left the promise, got into her car, Turned to TikTok to share her experience.. “I’ve been suffering from abdominal pain for months, but none of the doctors listen to me, so I decided to go to this new gastroenterologist I had to fight. I thought, but I told him I wasn’t eating because it caused pain and I felt pain when I ate, “Lee sobbed. “He looked at me and boldly said,’Maybe that’s not a bad thing.’ I’m too upset. I’m too upset.” The video has now been played over 103,000 times on TikTok, and commenters urged Lee to look for a new doctor. Lee did just that, and the new doctor immediately booked a colonoscopy with her. It soon became apparent that her colon had a large tumor most likely to be cancer, and she had to undergo surgery to remove it. Lee was subsequently diagnosed with stage 3A colon cancer because it had spread to the lymph nodes. She is currently receiving chemotherapy, admitting that it is difficult, but said, “It’s a small price to pay to live longer.” Now she wants others to learn from her experience and fight for herself if something goes wrong. “I’m not saying that the outcome of cancer is normal. It’s not normal,” she said. “But the way he dealt with the situation is normal and too common. It’s barbaric and needs to change our medical system.”

