Allow researchers to monitor their lockdown lifestyle with a smartwatch

Credit: CC0 public domain



Researchers at Tel Aviv University and Tel Aviv Yafo’s Academic College have used a smartwatch and a dedicated app to perform Israel’s second COVID-19 lockdown (October 2020) in an unprecedented study. We monitored 169 subjects before and after. Watches and apps provide researchers with accurate daily data to measure quality of life parameters such as mood, stress, sleep time and quality, resting heart rate, meeting people, and exercise. Did.

The study was carried out by a group of experts from the Faculty of Engineering, Iby and Aladar Fleischman, Tel Aviv University, led by Dr. Erez Shmueli, Dr. Dan Yamin, Shay Oved and Merav Mofaz, in collaboration with Professor Noga Kronfeld Schor of TAU. Dr. Anat Lan and Professor Heim Einert of the Academic College of Tel Aviv Yafo, George S. Wise, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Animal Science and Sagor School of Neuroscience. This study was recently published in a prestigious journal. Journal of the Royal Society Interface..

The data collected in the survey generally show that subjects sleep more (6:08 vs. 6:01 hours) and face fewer people (11.5 vs. 7.8 per day) during lockdown. Times), indicating less exercise (30 vs. 6:01 hours). 27 minutes), fewer walks (8,453 vs. 7,710 steps per day), less happiness (0.87 vs. 0.76 on a scale of -2 to 2), and a lower resting heart rate (62.6 vs. 62.1). Minutes / minute).

Among the younger participants, the number of daily steps was significantly reduced, from 9,500 steps during lockdown to 8,200 steps during lockdown. By comparison, the average daily number of steps in the 60+ group decreased from 7,500 to 7,200.

Lockdown was also very detrimental to the mood of young subjects. On a scale of -2 to 2, their mean score dropped from 0.89 before lockdown to 0.72, but older subjects reported only a slight decrease (from 0.85 to 0.8).

Interestingly, when zooming in on the younger age group, the increase in sleep time was primarily represented by the late chronotype (7:24 before 7:05 during lockdown). Late chronotypes, especially at the age of our younger group, are usually working or studying, Young children (In our study), we usually suffer from sleep deprivation. Lockdown relaxes your social schedule, allowing you to wake up later without using an alarm clock and increase your sleep time, as you don’t have to wake up your children or fulfill your daily duties. .. In contrast, when zooming in on the elderly group, the increase in sleep time was primarily represented by the early chronotype (6:58 before 6:58 during lockdown). This population may not have been able to engage in early social activities such as group sports, but other explanations are possible.

Gender analysis showed that men’s stress levels dropped from -0.79 to -0.88 before lockdown, while women’s stress levels rose from -0.62 to -0.52. Researchers have suggested some possible explanations for these findings.

First, according to the Israeli Treasury, more women lost their jobs (dismissed or sent to unpaid vacations) than men. Second, schools and daycares were closed during the lockdown, and parents of young children had to stay home. According to some studies, during lockdown, men were more worried about paid work and women were more worried about childcare. Third, Israeli police data showed increased domestic violence against women during lockdowns.

In addition, lockdown was more “effective” in preventing women from meeting others in person. For men, the number of such encounters decreased from 11 to 9, but for women It reports a sharp drop from an average of 12 to 7 per day. Face-to-face encounters, even by chance encounters with neighbors and public transport drivers, are known to improve people’s mood and reduce depression and anxiety.

“During the lockdown, women were more isolated and stressed than men. In general, women’s welfare and mental health were significantly more affected than men,” adds Dr. Schmueri.

“We were lucky,” says Dr. Shmueri. “Approximately two years before the outbreak of a pandemic, a large scale aimed at providing an earlier and better diagnosis of infectious diseases by integrating multiple data sources such as self-reported surveys and smartwatches. I planned the experiment. I had no idea about COVID-19 at the time, but the running experiment allowed me to monitor the subjects for a relatively long period of time after the second. Blockade In Israel “

“Our findings suggest that they are important in their own right and that certain populations should be more noticed during lockdown than others, but the direct impact of blockade on health. In addition to adverse effects, blockade can indirectly affect our immune system. “We know that mood, stress, physical activity, sleep time and quality have a significant impact on our immune system. Therefore, more attention to the affected subpopulations may help to cope with the virus and even improve the effectiveness of the vaccine. “

“The COVID-19 crisis has devoted considerable resources to the welfare and well-being of older people, as older people are at greater risk to the health of the disease itself than younger people. Our research also shows that we should focus on it. mental health Percentage of young people who paid a high price for measures such as social distance and lockdown. ”

For more information:

Shay Oved et al, Different Effects of COVID-19 Lockdown on Happiness: Age, Gender, Interactions Between Chronotypes, Journal of the Royal Society Interface (2021). Shay Oved et al, Different Effects of COVID-19 Lockdown on Happiness: Age, Gender, Interactions Between Chronotypes,(2021). DOI: 10.1098 / rsif.2021.0078