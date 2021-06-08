Health
Allow researchers to monitor their lockdown lifestyle with a smartwatch
Researchers at Tel Aviv University and Tel Aviv Yafo’s Academic College have used a smartwatch and a dedicated app to perform Israel’s second COVID-19 lockdown (October 2020) in an unprecedented study. We monitored 169 subjects before and after. Watches and apps provide researchers with accurate daily data to measure quality of life parameters such as mood, stress, sleep time and quality, resting heart rate, meeting people, and exercise. Did.
The study was carried out by a group of experts from the Faculty of Engineering, Iby and Aladar Fleischman, Tel Aviv University, led by Dr. Erez Shmueli, Dr. Dan Yamin, Shay Oved and Merav Mofaz, in collaboration with Professor Noga Kronfeld Schor of TAU. Dr. Anat Lan and Professor Heim Einert of the Academic College of Tel Aviv Yafo, George S. Wise, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Animal Science and Sagor School of Neuroscience. This study was recently published in a prestigious journal. Journal of the Royal Society Interface..
The data collected in the survey generally show that subjects sleep more (6:08 vs. 6:01 hours) and face fewer people (11.5 vs. 7.8 per day) during lockdown. Times), indicating less exercise (30 vs. 6:01 hours). 27 minutes), fewer walks (8,453 vs. 7,710 steps per day), less happiness (0.87 vs. 0.76 on a scale of -2 to 2), and a lower resting heart rate (62.6 vs. 62.1). Minutes / minute).
Among the younger participants, the number of daily steps was significantly reduced, from 9,500 steps during lockdown to 8,200 steps during lockdown. By comparison, the average daily number of steps in the 60+ group decreased from 7,500 to 7,200.
Lockdown was also very detrimental to the mood of young subjects. On a scale of -2 to 2, their mean score dropped from 0.89 before lockdown to 0.72, but older subjects reported only a slight decrease (from 0.85 to 0.8).
Interestingly, when zooming in on the younger age group, the increase in sleep time was primarily represented by the late chronotype (7:24 before 7:05 during lockdown). Late chronotypes, especially at the age of our younger group, are usually working or studying, Young children (In our study), we usually suffer from sleep deprivation. Lockdown relaxes your social schedule, allowing you to wake up later without using an alarm clock and increase your sleep time, as you don’t have to wake up your children or fulfill your daily duties. .. In contrast, when zooming in on the elderly group, the increase in sleep time was primarily represented by the early chronotype (6:58 before 6:58 during lockdown). This population may not have been able to engage in early social activities such as group sports, but other explanations are possible.
Gender analysis showed that men’s stress levels dropped from -0.79 to -0.88 before lockdown, while women’s stress levels rose from -0.62 to -0.52. Researchers have suggested some possible explanations for these findings.
First, according to the Israeli Treasury, more women lost their jobs (dismissed or sent to unpaid vacations) than men. Second, schools and daycares were closed during the lockdown, and parents of young children had to stay home. According to some studies, during lockdown, men were more worried about paid work and women were more worried about childcare. Third, Israeli police data showed increased domestic violence against women during lockdowns.
In addition, lockdown was more “effective” in preventing women from meeting others in person. For men, the number of such encounters decreased from 11 to 9, but for women It reports a sharp drop from an average of 12 to 7 per day. Face-to-face encounters, even by chance encounters with neighbors and public transport drivers, are known to improve people’s mood and reduce depression and anxiety.
“During the lockdown, women were more isolated and stressed than men. In general, women’s welfare and mental health were significantly more affected than men,” adds Dr. Schmueri.
“We were lucky,” says Dr. Shmueri. “Approximately two years before the outbreak of a pandemic, a large scale aimed at providing an earlier and better diagnosis of infectious diseases by integrating multiple data sources such as self-reported surveys and smartwatches. I planned the experiment. I had no idea about COVID-19 at the time, but the running experiment allowed me to monitor the subjects for a relatively long period of time after the second. Blockade In Israel “
“Our findings suggest that they are important in their own right and that certain populations should be more noticed during lockdown than others, but the direct impact of blockade on health. In addition to adverse effects, blockade can indirectly affect our immune system. “We know that mood, stress, physical activity, sleep time and quality have a significant impact on our immune system. Therefore, more attention to the affected subpopulations may help to cope with the virus and even improve the effectiveness of the vaccine. “
“The COVID-19 crisis has devoted considerable resources to the welfare and well-being of older people, as older people are at greater risk to the health of the disease itself than younger people. Our research also shows that we should focus on it. mental health Percentage of young people who paid a high price for measures such as social distance and lockdown. ”
Shay Oved et al, Different Effects of COVID-19 Lockdown on Happiness: Age, Gender, Interactions Between Chronotypes, Journal of the Royal Society Interface (2021). DOI: 10.1098 / rsif.2021.0078
Provided by
Tel Aviv University
Quote: Lockdown Lifestyle (June 8, 2021) acquired from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-enable-smart-lockdown-lifestyles.html on June 8, 2021 on your smartwatch Researchers to be able to monitor
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]