Survey reveals changes in smoking during the COVID-19 pandemic

Last year, smokers responded differently to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have increased smoking to deal with it, while others have quit smoking to reduce their vulnerability to COVID-19. It is the discovery of a new study published in. General Internal Medicine Journal Conducted by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and University of Pittsburgh Medical School. “Studies have shown increased use of alcohol and opioids. Pandemic, But little is known about how to do it smoker “, Said Dr. Nancy A. Rigotti, lead author, director of the MGH Center for Tobacco Research and Treatment, and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. smoking Due to stress and boredom. On the other hand, fear of being infected with COVID may have led to reductions or reductions. Quit smokingIn fact, we found that both happened and investigated the reasons for both results. “ Rigotti and her colleagues analyzed survey responses from 694 daily smokers (mean age 53 years, 40% male, 78% white). Clinical trials of smoking cessation in hospitals in Boston, Nashville and Pittsburgh. The survey was conducted from May to July 2020. 68% of respondents believe that smoking increases the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 or becoming more severe. This perceived risk was higher in Massachusetts (COVID-19 has already surged) than in Pennsylvania and Tennessee. The higher the risk of perceived COVID-19, the higher the interest in smoking cessation. During the pandemic, 32% of respondents increased smoking, 37% reduced smoking, and 31% remained unchanged. Those who smoked more were more likely to be stressed. In addition, 11% of respondents who smoked in January 2020 (before the pandemic) quit smoking by the time the survey was conducted (on average, 6 months later), while 28% of previous smokers. It has recurred. The higher the risk of perceived COVID-19, the more likely it is to quit smoking and the less likely it will recur. “Before the pandemic, Cigarette smoking Was the number one cause of preventable death in the United States. COVID-19 gives smokers another good reason to quit smoking. Physicians, healthcare systems and public health agencies have the opportunity to educate smokers about their special vulnerability to COVID-19 and take this opportunity to encourage them to quit smoking. Please quit smoking forever. “ “These messages are more influential when guiding smokers to programs like the Tobacco Quit Smoking Line. This program is available in all states of the United States and offers free counseling and medication for smoking cessation. We do, “adds Hilary Tindle, MD, co-leader of the study. ViTAL, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Vanderbilt Center for Tobacco, Addiction and Lifestyle. Smokers can access the non-smoking line of tobacco by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW. Smokers can also visit ICOVIDQuit.org to watch a short video of a companion who successfully quit smoking during a pandemic. Pandemic stress and boredom have increased tobacco use by some Pennsylvania residents For more information:

Nancy A. Rigotti et al, Smoking and Risk Awareness During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Reported by Participants in a Recently Hospitalized Smoking Cessation Trial, General Internal Medicine Journal (2021). Nancy A. Rigotti et al, Smoking and Risk Awareness During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Reported by Participants in a Recently Hospitalized Smoking Cessation Trial,(2021). DOI: 10.1007 / s11606-021-06913-3 Provided by

Massachusetts General Hospital





