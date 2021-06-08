Guidance issued for children who are not yet eligible for vaccination | Local News

Acting Secretary of Human Services (DHS) Meg Sneed, Acting Physician Dennis Johnson, and Deputy Secretary of the Philadelphia Public Health Service, Dr. Cheryl Betigor, visited the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia on Tuesday for children. And gave an overview of guidance for protecting their children. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but their families are safe.

“Many parents may question what they can do safely with their children this summer, as both adults and older children continue to be vaccinated. The Wolf administration will resume us. And we continue to work to help parents keep their families safe as more normal activities return. ”“ As summer approaches, more and more Pennsylvanians are vaccinated. , We all want to return to some degree of normal sensation, but since this pandemic is not over yet, we will follow this guidance to further spread COVID-19 between children and their families. I ask everyone to continue to work together to safely celebrate the summer. “

“To stop the pandemic, you need to use all the tools available. One of the best tools to defeat COVID-19 is the vaccine,” said Dr. Johnson. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and helps protect people who are not yet vaccinated, such as children under the age of 12. You yourself, your child, while participating in summer activities. Keeping friends and family safe. Good information leads to good decisions, so we are continually working to provide important vaccine information to all Pennsylvanians throughout the state. Has the power to stop the spread of this virus by vaccination. “

Patricia D. Wellenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Please Touch Museum, said: “It is very important that families continue to be diligent to protect their children from COVID-19, even with increased vaccinations and reduced risk. At the museum, one of the main reasons is for all adults. To continue to oblige people to wear masks. Visiting here, whether vaccinated or not, is to actively model the behavior of young guests. Rediscover the joy of playing with them and It provides a fun and safe experience where you can explore ways to actively participate in the world around you more than a year after your pandemic. “

DHS and its Department of Early Childhood Development (OCDEL), along with the Ministry of Health, would like to repeat the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC recommends that children under the age of 2 do not wear face covers. However, children between the ages of 2 and 12 should wear face covers in public places, events and gatherings, and anywhere indoors when with others outside the home.

If the child cannot wear a face cover, the CDC will enjoy activities outdoors with family members, participate in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends, and more. We recommend low-risk activities. The risk of COVID-19 infection increases when unvaccinated children come from multiple households. Therefore, the safest place to visit is outdoors. Children of all ages with underlying illness may be at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19 compared to other children.

Indoor activities occur as long as everyone involved wears a snug-fitting face cover, stays at least 6 feet away from others, and takes appropriate precautions, such as visiting in a well-ventilated area. There is likely to be. This should cover or physically distance the fully vaccinated grandparents only if no one in the unvaccinated family is at serious risk of COVID-19. This includes visiting without leaving.

All of this guidance should be applied with the following, regardless of the child’s age or vaccination status:

Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds

When coughing or sneezing, make sure your child covers his mouth and nose with tissue.

Stay at home if you have not been vaccinated, if your COVID-19 test is positive, or if you have recently been exposed to COVID-19 (within 14 days).

Then continue with regular doctor visits and vaccine visits.

Regardless of vaccination status, anyone who experiences new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 should continue to be quarantined and evaluated for COVID-19.