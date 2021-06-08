Tick ​​season is still here What you need to know to avoid bites and prevent Lyme disease

(WJW) — We are in the tick season and the tick population is expected to skyrocket this year.

However, there are many ways to avoid being bitten by ticks that carry Lyme disease. And if you are bitten, there are ways to cure and prevent the serious effects of the disease.

When is the tick season?

Spring is the beginning of the tick season. The peak season for mites is from March to June, and the number of cases of Lyme disease usually peaks in June and July.

Mites – Blood-sucking carriers of arachnids of various diseases that parasitize human skin

“All mites lurking under fallen leaves and snow are out in search of hosts, which is why different types of mites are active in the spring,” said East Stroudsburg University mites. Nicole Chinnichi, director of the diagnostic testing lab, said.

Warm winters and early spring, as well as heavy rainfall, are expected to boost the number of mites this year.

Also, people who were outdoors due to the coronavirus pandemic encounter insects more often.

How is Lyme disease transmitted?

Ohio Health Department Ohio reports that there are about 12 species of ticks.But most Only associated with animals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted by black-footed mites or deer ticks in the northeastern United States and the upper Midwestern United States.

Western black-footed mites spread the disease along the Pacific coast.

A fat parasite full of blood that has been stabbed in the skin. Enlarged parasitic mites.Tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease, encephalitis, Babesiosis

Lyme disease caused by infection with bacteria that infect humans by being bitten by infected ticks.

Dr. Amy Edwards, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, said that mites most often occur after two or more days of hyperemia in the host’s blood.

Ticks are very engorged, exhaling stomach contents into bites and transmitting the disease. The disease can be transmitted in other situations, but Edwards said it was the most common.

Can ticks cause other illnesses?

Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in the United States, but it is not the only one.

Some of the others listed by the CDC include Babesiosis, Ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Anaplasmosis, Southern Tick-Related Rash Disease, Tick-borne Relapsing Fever, and Tularemia.

Avoid being bitten by ticks

According to health experts, when spending time outside, mites can be very small, so it is important to observe them carefully.

University hospitals report that they prefer to live in forest areas, low-growth grasslands, and gardens.

Experts also recommend wearing light-colored clothing and applying insect repellents, including DEET, to help spot ticks.

What to do if you are bitten??

If you find a tick, it is important to get rid of it immediately.

Edwards said most people infected with Lime’s disease show no symptoms. But if so, the most common is a red bullseye rash that appears a few days after infection. If the rash disappears, it may recur.

Lyme disease, borreliosis or borrelia, typical Lyme rash, spots. A person bitten by a deer tick, a foot. Selection and concentration.

Other symptoms that may occur include headache, pain, pain, and low-grade fever.

Edwards said people who have been or are suspected of being bitten should monitor themselves for rashes and other symptoms. If symptoms occur, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible. You will need to contact and be treated with antibiotics.

UH report Many Lyme diseases are diagnosed early and are cured with initial treatment. If left untreated, many will heal spontaneously and will not develop complications.

However, untreated complications include: Chronic and debilitating condition..

