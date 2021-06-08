Vaccine Aftercare | New Coronavirus (COVID-19)





Congrats! Thank you for choosing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination can protect you and the people around your county from this life-threatening virus. Continue to encourage other people in the county to be vaccinated.You can register as a resident Othena.com, myturn.ca.gov, Or through your local health system or retail pharmacy. What to expect after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine: By receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, you can avoid the risk of serious COVID-19 illness and hospitalization. Your body is still Complete 14 days from receipt of vaccine to initiation of antibody construction For COVID-19. While at the observatory: Notify the clinician at the observation station if any of the following symptoms occur: Dyspnea

Swelling of face, lips and tongue

Nausea / vomiting

dizzy

Systemic rash Common side effects: –Pain

–Redness

–Swelling –Tired

–Headache

– muscle pain –Chills

–Heat

–Nausea Useful tips: If you experience pain or discomfort after vaccination, talk to your doctor about taking over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen. ――Please put a clean, cold and damp washcloth on the affected area.

–Use your arms or train –Take a lot of water

–Light clothing When calling a doctor In most cases, fever and pain discomfort are normal. Contact your doctor or healthcare provider if you experience any of the following: Severe abdominal pain

Severe and persistent headache

Pain and swelling in the legs

Dyspnea or shortness of breath

Redness and tenderness at the inoculation site increase after 24 hours

I’m worried about side effects, or they don’t go away after a few days Important features of the Othena app Track the remaining time you can observe in the app after receiving the vaccine

Report vaccine symptoms with the Othena app

Schedule for the second appointment (in the case of two inoculations)

Check the vaccine emergency use authorization sheet from the app

Check vaccine verification in the app

Register other family members for vaccine appointments Additional Information: Are you pregnant? If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, please see the CDC information and guidelines.click Here

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine – CDC guidelines

FDA-Vaccine Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)

present day

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

