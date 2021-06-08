Exercise is likely to be the best treatment for depression in coronary heart disease-ScienceDaily





RCSI studies show that exercise is probably the most effective short-term treatment for depression in people with coronary heart disease when compared to antidepressants, psychotherapy, or more complex care. It has been.

The study, led by researchers at the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, appeared in the June issue. Psychosomatic medicine.. This is the first systematic review comparing treatments for depression in patients with coronary artery disease, and the findings provide valuable clinical information to help physicians determine the optimal treatment plan for their patients. .. Researchers are investigating antidepressants, psychotherapy, exercise, psychotherapy and antidepressant combinations, and joint care (ie, treatments devised by an interdisciplinary team of clinicians that incorporate patient feedback). I reviewed the treatment trials I did. To measure efficacy, researchers looked at factors such as patient adherence to treatment and changes in depressive symptoms 8 weeks after the start of treatment. The strongest therapeutic effects were found to be exercise and combination therapy (antidepressants and psychotherapy). However, the results of the combination study show a high risk of bias, so the results of the review suggest that exercise is probably the most effective treatment. Antidepressants received the most research support, but psychotherapy and co-care did not work very well. “Depression is common in patients with coronary artery disease. Both conditions can have a significant impact on the patient’s quality of life, so it is imperative to use the most effective treatment. “, Commented Dr. Frank Doyle, Senior Instructor Division of the Population, Health Sciences, RCSI, and the lead author of this study. “Our study shows that exercise is likely to be the best treatment for depression after coronary artery disease. Our findings show that exercise is not only for depression, but also for heart disease. It further emphasizes the clinical importance of exercise as a treatment, as it can be seen to improve other important aspects as well. In these patients, it has benefits such as lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. “ “New evidence continues to emerge about the importance of lifestyles in treating illness compared to other treatments, but more high-quality research is needed. Coronary arterial with symptoms of depression. People with heart disease should consult with a doctor about treatment. It is best suited to the patient’s personal needs and the clinician can confidently encourage the patient to exercise. “ Dr. Frank Doyle and the lead author of this study, Professor Jan Sorensen (Health Outcomes Research Center, RCSI) and Prof. Martin Dempster (School of Psychology, Queen’s University Belfast) are from the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Denmark. This study is also the first to establish a new method of conducting systematic reviews called hybrid reviews, which combines comprehensive and systematic reviews.

Story source: material Provided by RCSI.. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

