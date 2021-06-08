When vaccines and reappearance were just as difficult

Cincinnati — The COVID-19 pandemic and the distribution of vaccines to prevent it are unforgettable memories for Americans who lived in the pre-era of a virus that seemed to have no cure or cure for a long time. It has surfaced. To prevent it.

They were children at the time. They had friends and classmates who were tied up in wheelchairs or dragged in orthoses. Some have gone to the hospital to use the iron lungs they need to breathe. Some people didn’t go home.

Now they are elderly. Again, they find themselves in one of the most devastating age groups, as they did when they were children in polio. They share their memories with today’s young people as a hopeful lesson for their emergence from COVID-19.

Professor Clyde Wigness, who has retired from the University of Vermont and is participating in a mentoring program, recently spoke to 13-year-old Ferris Giroux in a weekly Zoom call about the history of polio. He recalled that families and schools saved coins to donate to the “March of Dimes” to fund polio eradication efforts, and the country celebrated the success of the vaccine test.

“As soon as the vaccine was developed, everyone got the vaccine,” says Wignes, 84, from Harlan, Iowa. “Everyone is on the move and basically eradicated in the United States.”

A girl swallowing a lump of sugar coated with a dose of Sabin Polio vaccine provided in a paper cup in Atlanta. AP

Due to the polio epidemic in the late 1940s and early 1950s, before vaccines became available 15,000 cases of paralysis Each year, US deaths peaked at 3,145 in 1952. The pandemic has resulted in quarantine and travel restrictions. As soon as the vaccine became widely available, the number of infections and deaths in the United States plummeted to hundreds per year, dropping to dozens in the 1960s. In 1979, polio was eradicated in the United States.

“In other words, we want people to be reassured that things have often gone wrong in history,” says Joanico, director of the Adelphi University Institute. Parenting. “We will adapt and children will acquire the skills, strengths and resilience we did not have.”

Today’s children have learned to stay home, go to school remotely, wear masks and use hand sanitizers frequently when they go everywhere, but many grandparents have a childhood summer. Remember. Some parents banned their children from public pools and neighborhood playgrounds, avoiding large gatherings.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, 74, said “Polio was something my parents were very afraid of.” At the Cardinals match. “

A photo of a 1955 newspaper recently emerged, and Dewine became one of the first sophomores in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and was vaccinated. His future wife, Fran Struwing, was also a classmate who got her that day. Sixty-six years later, they were vaccinated with COVID-19 together.

Republican Dewein said Painted Criticism About his active response to the outbreak of COVID-19 within the state and his own party. But he and Kentucky Republican Senate Minority Secretary Mitch McConnell said Polio in poliomyelitis, And others at the time remember the importance of vaccine development and widespread vaccination.

A sophomore in St. Viviana’s school is vaccinated against polio in Los Angeles with a soak vaccine. AP

Martha Wilson, now 88 years old and a student nurse at Indiana University in the early 1950s, remembers a national bailout when the polio vaccine was developed over the years. She is today. Some people believe they don’t understand “how quickly vaccines for the new polio virus infection were available.” She doesn’t take it for granted to return to a safer life where she can plan a large family reunion before and after Labor Day.

Coaches had a different experience than most children in the 1950s. Mothers who adhered to natural remedies such as Chinese medicine were not vaccinated (Kochi was vaccinated after adulthood). Her mother was outlier at the time, but would fit today’s vaccine skeptics.

DeWine believes that the major difference between the 1960s and the present is that polio afflicted children and became the worst nightmare for many parents.

“I know my parents were relieved when we finally tried to hit the shot,” recalls Fran DeWine.

My husband recently started A series of $ 1 million lottery tickets This is to encourage participation in the stagnant COVID-19 vaccination among Ohio residents.President Joe Biden last week Announcement of “Action Month” It comes with incentives such as free beer and sports tickets to promote vaccination in the United States.

This photo of the Yellow Spring News issue, April 28, 1955, provided by Yellow Spring News, shows Mike DeWine, a sophomore at the time, being treated for polio shot by county health nurse Kasan Lane (center). ) Is shown. And Dr. Meinhard Robinow. AP

Wigness condemns today’s splitting political and anti-scientific messages that are spreading to talk shows and social media. The teenage Feliz he teaches has been criticized by some of his peers for wearing masks and other precautions. Feliz said the success of polio eradication was “certainly us. Means that it is possible to overcome COVID, but it depends entirely on people. “

Martha Wilson, now living in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, talked about polio and COVID-19 in a recent zoom call with her granddaughter Hannah Wilson, 28, who lives in the suburbs of New York. She considered treating patients with iron lung, a type of ventilator used to treat polio.

“They were very restrained …. it wasn’t a very good life,” Wilson says.

“I remember Peg Kehret’s Little Step: The Year I Became Polio, a book I read as a kid, and it stuck to me,” says Hannah. “And remember the iron lungs and more. But when I asked people about it, “Hey, do you remember what polio was?”-No one knew. “

This photo of the computer screen during a virtual interview on April 9, 2021 shows Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (right) sitting with his wife Fran DeWine and his wife Fran DeWine from April 28. Shows a printed Yellow Spring News page. In 1955, DeWine as a sophomore at the time of being vaccinated against polio is depicted. AP

Hannah, the track and field manager at the Big East Conference, happened to be in Iran in December 2019 when she heard the first report of a new virus in China. She visited her grandfather Avorfas Rouhani, where he died a few months later at the age of 97.

When I got home, her job changed quickly. Games, tournaments, and the entire season have been cancelled.

“It’s a scale from my eyes,” she says. “So many people have denied this to be true. They have never seen anything like this.”

She and her grandmother point out that the country has endured not only polio, but also the deadly flu pandemic of 1918. Estimated tolls are still high Than COVID-19 in both the US and the world.

Hannah Wilson said:

Martha Wilson says her mother-in-law survived the 1918 flu pandemic and lived longer.

“That is, it was one generation, polio was another generation, and COVID was another generation,” she says. “I think we forgot these things happen because they happened so far away. I think COVID surprised us.

“And now Hannah and her generation will be more aware when something else happens.”