Some states offer vaccine Jabs joints





June 8, 2021 –To increase the number of COVID-19 vaccinations, adults are now able to claim free vaccines in several locations across the country. Marijuana Joints when they receive a shot To New York Times. On Monday, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Commission announced a “Joint for Jabs” promotion that will continue from now until July 12. State-approved marijuana retailers can offer pre-wrapped joints to customers over the age of 21 who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 for the first or second time in the store. vaccine Clinic. Promotions apply only to joints, not to other products such as edible. “The LCB has received multiple requests from cannabis retailers to engage in promotions to support the state’s vaccination efforts,” the commission wrote. In a statement.. “The LCB has provided dozens of allowances to alcohol and cannabis license holders throughout the COVID pandemic to assist businesses during the restricted period and to support their vaccine efforts,” the statement said. President Joe Biden has set a goal that by July 4, 70% of the adult population will receive at least one injection. Approximately 63.7% of the US adult population receives at least one injection. Latest CDC tabulation Updated on Monday. Vaccination rates have fallen in the United States since mid-April, so states and businesses are hit by people with millions of dollars in lottery tickets, full college scholarships, vacation packages, custom plans, and more. We have launched an incentive program to encourage you to do so. Hunting rifles and shotguns, custom cars, free beer. Last week, Arizona’s Mentha Cannabis Dispensary partnered with a medical group to offer free on-site vaccines in three locations. To Republic of Arizona. As part of the “Snax for Vaxx” event, people over the age of 21 who took the shot were able to receive free rolled-up joints and edible cannabis gummies. In March, the pharmacy offered free food to customers who presented their COVID-19 vaccination card, and a positive reaction led to a vaccine clinic in the field. Raul Molina, Chief Operating Officer of the Mint, asked the newspaper, “We don’t have (vaccine), where can we get it?” “And that’s it. I was connected. “

