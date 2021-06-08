Do Vaccinated People Need a Covid-19 Booster Shot? When When?, Health News & Top Stories

Connect with us

Singapore-Discussion about the need for annual booster shots of Covid-19 has come to the fore, and several infections have been reported among vaccinated people.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a television speech last week It suggested that such booster shots might be needed.

However, the duration of immunity from vaccination is not yet known, so it is not yet clear when such injections will be needed, they said.

“The booster effect is needed not only when the vaccine’s protective effect is weakened, but also when new coronavirus variants become more and more resistant to current vaccines,” Singapore (NUS).

“For the latter, it’s not a booster injection in itself, because it’s actually the latest vaccine, much like the annual flu shot we’re already doing.”

Professor Theo believes that the impact of new variants is always difficult to predict, but a clearer situation will emerge later this year.

Research on The protective effect of the vaccine continues to last.

Professor Ooi Eng Eong of the Emerging Infectious Diseases program at Duke-NUS Medical School pointed out that vaccination and infection produce not only antibodies but also memory immune cells.

“These memory cells are activated very quickly when infected with SARS-CoV-2 and can prevent the onset of disease or serious illness,” he said.

“We need to determine how long the antibody against Sars-CoV-2 lasts and how well these memory cells are stored in the body over time and know when to boost with the third injection. there is.”

Sars-CoV-2 is a virus that causes Covid-19.

Professor Ooi says another way to know when to administer booster shots and whether a vaccine against a variant of concern is needed is to actively monitor the Covid-19 virus in vaccinated people. That’s what Professor Ooi said.

This is to see if the number of symptomatic cases is increasing.

If most of the population here is vaccinated, the number of cases should decrease dramatically, as in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, etc., he said.

“At that point, we need to carry out active monitoring of selected patients with illnesses like the flu,” he added.

“The first sign of weakened immunity is an increasing trend of symptomatic Sars-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals, as vaccines can prevent serious illness.”

The debate about the need for annual boosters was fueled by the epidemic of new coronavirus variants, some of which appeared to affect the effectiveness of current vaccines.

Vaccine makers such as Pfizer and Moderna are already studying booster shots.

Bahrain began taking Pfizer jabs as a booster six months after residents received the Sinopharm vaccine.

Government officials and experts say that due to the high likelihood of endemic disease in Covid-19, annual vaccinations could become the norm, similar to the flu jab.

Influenza vaccines need to be renewed because the flu virus is constantly changing and a person’s immunity weakens over time.

However, Professor Oi said that the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines used here, such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are “fundamentally different” from influenza vaccines.

“Influenza vaccines are composed of chemically inactivated influenza viruses. Such vaccines cause the production of antibodies, but are not suitable for producing a strong killer T-cell response. “He said.

Thus, the genetically “drifting” influenza virus can overcome immunity and cause breakthrough infections and illnesses, he said.

On the other hand, mRNA vaccination provokes a strong antibody-T cell reaction.

He explained that even if the Covid-19 virus evolved to evade antibody reactions, it would need to pass through killer T cells to completely overcome the immune system.

In the future, the long-term game plans of countries living with the epidemic Covid-19 may include certain privileges for those with updated vaccination records, Professor Theo said.

This means that people who have not been vaccinated or missed booster shots may be subject to additional testing and inconvenience when participating in activities involving large numbers of people. I will.

