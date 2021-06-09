Health
Strengthen the fight against HIV to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030 |
“They are at greatest risk of being left behind because AIDS is not only a health problem, but a broader development challenge,” he said. Volcan Bozkill, The beginning of 3 days High level meeting About the fad that continues.
Road that ran well
Bozkir admits that AIDS-related deaths have fallen 61% from their peak in 2004, but investment shortages “have failed to meet the global goals set five years ago.” I warned that it was the cause. Track international reactions.
further, COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Pandemics, conflicts, and humanitarian emergencies are hampering progress as the healthcare system is in great tension and critical services and supply chains are disrupted.
And the disasters caused by climate change that are prevalent in HIV-infected areas pose additional risks to the most vulnerable, causing stigma and discrimination and further isolating those already marginalized.
“In short, AIDS is a prevalence of inequality,” he said. “If we want to get rid of AIDS by 2030, we have to end inequality.”
HIV Aimed Girls
At meetings with world leaders, decision makers, frontline workers, etc., the Speaker of Parliament 10 years of action, ” 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, All Member States need to recommit to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030. ”
“Ending AIDS is a prerequisite and at the same time Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), He said.
Last year, half of the world’s new HIV infections were women and girls. He added that six out of seven HIV-infected persons between the ages of 15 and 19 in sub-Saharan Africa were girls.
“This is unacceptable,” he said, emphasizing that all women must exercise their human rights freely, make their own decisions, and be treated with dignity and respect.
Boskill calls quality education “the foundation of a society where women can safely take a legitimate position in the workplace, public life, politics and decision-making,” and girls have equal access to the classroom. Said it was necessary.
Revitalize your efforts
As the world is determined to promote action to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the Speaker of Parliament said “now” is “to recommit the 2030 goals and end AIDS by 2030.” It’s time to accelerate our efforts. ”
He listens to participants who are “ringing” affected people, health care workers, and epidemiologists, and takes “urgent action” for equal access to treatment. Prompted. HIV due to death from AIDS-related causes
Restoration of balance
Warn that the infection rate is not on the path it once promised, Joint United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS “AIDS isn’t over,” said Chief Winnie Byanima.
“The death of AIDS every minute is an emergency!” She emphasized, warning participants that “a pandemic could even occur again” in the wake of the COVID crisis, blocking the path to treatment for participants. And urged to end inequality. To kill”.
This requires a “bold shift” such as dramatically improving access to better medical services.
“Science moves at the speed of political will,” she recalled.
Do not give up
Mr Byanima called for the abolition of fees associated with debt restructuring, arguing that wealthier governments “should raise medical funding to low- and middle-income countries, rather than retreat.”
“Keep fighting. The pressure of people’s power is the key to ending inequality and ending AIDS,” she said, and justice is largely due to the “continuous efforts” of those who claim it. Claimed to be brought.
End “Crossing Injustice”
Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed praised those who stood up for human dignity. Recalling that crises such as pandemics can bring the worst to people, pandemics “prosper and expand into social disconnections and cracks.”
She also emphasized the need for predictable funding for preventive education and / or medical and psychological care.
“To end AIDS, we need to end cross-fraud, which causes new HIV infections and prevents people from accessing services,” she said.
“Stop blaming”
Charlize Theron, UN Peace Messenger, agreed that the “vulnerable and important people” most likely to be HIV-positive are least likely to have access to the services they need to survive.[but] on purpose”.
“We need to stop blaming, humiliating and discriminating against people in need and start creating an environment where we can provide true help and hope,” she said.
