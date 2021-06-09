Vaccine Benefits: Local Civil Servants | Battlefords News-Optimists





The main message from local officials in the latest COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon was the importance of vaccines in reducing the number of cases. “It is now quite clear that vaccines slow the spread of COVID, reduce hospitalizations and save lives,” said Health Minister Paul Merriman. “Vaccines are effective. They are reducing the spread of COVID and reducing the number of serious consequences.” Meriman pointed out a series of graphs that Dr. Sakib Shahab, Chief Health Officer of Saskatchewan, was about to present at a press conference, showing cases and hospitalizations in May. Meriman showed COVID-19. He emphasized that the majority of people who were hospitalized with the disease were not vaccinated. “I don’t know why these individuals weren’t vaccinated. In May, no one had the opportunity to get vaccinated, but now I’m sure they will.” The data shared by Dr. Shahab contained the following numbers: Of the new COVID-19 cases, 91.9% are unvaccinated or the first dose is within 3 weeks of the vaccine and 8.1% are 3 weeks after the first dose. Of the 191 hospitalizations in May, 155, or 81.1%, were either unvaccinated or first received within 3 weeks. 36 had their first dose of these 36, 28 comorbidities over three weeks. Of the 46 ICU enrollments, 40 were unvaccinated or had their first dose within 3 weeks. Most of the rest were over 70 years old and had comorbidities. During the subsequent Q & A session, Merriman was extensively asked at the first dose rate about Saskatchewan’s lag behind other states. Meriman reiterated that they have a “very good penetration rate”, but the most vulnerable generations in their 70s and 80s and above receive a second vaccination and are fully vaccinated. He pointed out that the state was one of the first countries to move to the second vaccination in order to be able to .. He admitted that it overlapped with the first shot under the age of 30. It was. Meriman also cited other state efforts to involve schools, higher education institutions, and universities to reach out to newcomer communities and the New Canadian Society to disseminate information. I think the problem wasn’t hesitation about the vaccine, but because it was during the summer and people weren’t thinking about getting vaccinated. Instead, they’re probably thinking about waiting until next week or the next week. He urged people to get vaccinated immediately. Meriman was also asked if people could provide potential incentives to get vaccinated, but said there was nothing that “jumped up” the rate enough. They are now. He said he was not considering an incentive program.

