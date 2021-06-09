Men with sensory loss are more likely to be physically inactive and obese than women





Men suffering from sensory impairment, especially deafness, were found to be more prone to obesity due to lack of exercise than women. European Public Health Journal.. The researchers analyzed data from more than 23,000 Spanish adults, examined their association with lack of exercise and obesity in people with visual impairments and deafness, and investigated the differences between men and women. Results suggest inactivity People with hearing loss They were 1.78 times more likely to become obese than those without deafness. People who are blind have slightly lower odds ratios and are 1.375 times more likely to be obese than those who have not reported loss of vision. The association between physical activity and obesity was higher in men with deafness and 2.319 times more likely to be obese than women who reported deafness. Obesity in blind people was 1.556 times higher in inactive men than in women. People with both visual and hearing impairment had the highest prevalence of lack of exercise (44.8%) and obesity (26.1%). The analysis showed a significant association between lack of exercise and obesity in men with visual impairment and deafness, but not in women. About 62% of adults in Spain are reported to be overweight and 26% are reported to be obese. In the UK, the numbers are about the same at around 64% and 28%, respectively, suggesting strong similarities between countries. A total of 11.04% of those surveyed reported self-reported blindness, 6.96% reported deafness, and 3.93% reported suffering from both vision and deafness. Professor Shahina Paldan, director of the Vision Eye Institute at Anglia Ruskin University, said: “Women generally had less physical activity than men, but there was an association between lack of exercise and obesity in men, but not in women. To prevent obesity in men. “Adults, especially those with sensory impairment, should be encouraged to be as physically active as possible, but there are obvious challenges, strongly suggesting that intervention and encouragement play a very important role. I will. “An effective strategy for increasing the level of physical activity in this group is through a health-conscious, targeted intervention program regarding the importance of physical activity.” Source: Journal reference: Paldan, S., Et al. (2021) Gender differences in the association between physical activity and obesity in adults with visual and hearing impairments. European Public Health Journal. doi.org/10.1093/eurpub/ckab077..

