Microgel coating helps donor cells reverse pulmonary fibrosis





Gel-coated (red) mesenchymal stromal cells (yellow) can degrade collagen (green) over a distance in the presence of tumor necrosis factor-α. Credits: Jae-Won Shin and Sing-Wan Wong / UIC Treatment with microgel-coated mesenchymal cells may help relieve fibrosis and promote tissue remodeling, even after lung tissue damage, according to researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago. There is. Was shown. Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic disease caused by environmental toxins and drugs, or medical conditions such as pneumonia and rheumatoid arthritis. Organization If the immune response is damaged or unsuppressed, it can cause mild to severe dyspnea and oxygen deficiency. Fibrosis is currently considered to be almost irreversible, and current medications are slightly effective in managing symptoms and generally cause serious side effects. Mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) are pluripotent and self-renewal. Stem cells, And the possibility of treating conditions like fibrosis is being studied. “Previous studies have tested the therapeutic effects of MSCs, which are known to suppress inflammation and adapt to a variety of tissue environments, but so far the effects are high levels of inflammation and scarring. Tissue is still forming, which was limited to the early stages of the disease, “said Jae-Won Shin, assistant professor of pharmacology and bioengineering at the UIC School of Medicine and head of research. .. “Our approach was to optimize MSC-based therapies to work after inflammation was alleviated, which is the time most people are diagnosed with fibrosis.” As explained in a new treatise published in Natural biomedical engineering, UIC researchers have designed thin microgels that, when designed in a particular way, can increase the therapeutic potential of MSC degradation. Scar tissue Regenerate healthy tissue in a mouse model of fibrosis. Singh and his colleagues designed a microgel that is as soft as healthy lung tissue and incorporates a small protein called tumor necrosis factor-α, also known as the MSC collagenase TNF-α. It functions as an inflammatory signal that promotes the synthesis of. Collagenase is an enzyme that breaks down excess collagen in fibrous tissue and promotes repair of damaged tissue. To optimize MSC with microgels, UIC researchers have designed a microfluidic device to encapsulate. Individual cells A thin gel that is quick and even. “We have miniaturized the individual cells that are important for delivering the drug to the small airways of the lungs,” said Sing, lead author of the study and postdoctoral fellow at UIC in the Faculty of Pharmacy. Said Wang Wong. Regenerative medicine. In a model of fibrous injury, UIC researchers observed a decrease in fear indicators and an increase in health indicators. Lung tissueOnly among mice treated with MSCs coated with TNF-α integrated gel through single cell encapsulation, such as normal collagen levels and structure. “This is one of the first scientific evidences that collagen levels can be normalized after fibrotic injury and that not only the cellular environment but also the cellular environment can be normalized. cell “Our results suggest a viable approach to predictively programming cell function to achieve the desired therapeutic outcome,” says Shin. Studies show that targeting mechanically sensitive proteins may treat pulmonary fibrosis For more information:

Sing Wan Wong et al, Inhibition of abnormal tissue remodeling by mesenchymal stromal cells Natural biomedical engineering (2021). Sing Wan Wong et al, Inhibition of abnormal tissue remodeling by mesenchymal stromal cells(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41551-021-00740-x Provided by

University of Illinois, Chicago



Estimate: Microgel coating boosts donor cells to reverse pulmonary fibrosis (June 8, 2021)

