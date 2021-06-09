How to get better sleep





Soak up the sun every morning.. If you’re not commuting, it’s easy to spend the entire morning indoors. However, exposure to sunlight has an important purpose. It blocks the release of melatonin, a hormone that promotes sleep. “Most of the morning fog in the brain is caused by continued melatonin secretion,” said Michael Breus, a clinical psychologist and author of The Power of When. “When the sun hits your eyes, it signals your brain to stop the melatonin faucet.” Get in the sun for at least 15 minutes each morning for the first time. Make your bed a paradise.. Working from home, and sometimes from bed, has eliminated many boundaries between work and sleep. However, turning a mattress into an office can lead to insomnia, as the brain sees the bed as a place to increase stress and attention. Therefore, sleep experts say that you only need to book a bed for two activities. “Bed is sleeping or having sex,” said Dr. Rosen. “If you’re not doing either, get out of bed. It’s even better if you have the luxury of going to another room. You have to break the association of what’s happening in bed.” Exercise for better sleep.. The pandemic has led people to refrain from physical activity. But exercise is the easiest way to improve sleep, Dr. Breus said. “Sleep is recovery,” he added. “Sleep isn’t that great if there’s nothing to recover.” At least 29 studies We have found that daily exercise, regardless of type or intensity, sleeps faster and sleeps longer, especially among middle-aged and older people. According to the Sleep FoundationFor people with chronic insomnia, starting an exercise routine can help them fall asleep about 13 minutes faster and get up to 20 minutes of sleep per night. One caveat: Stop exercising at least 4 hours before bedtime. Otherwise, core body temperature may rise and sleep may be disturbed, Dr. Breus said. Cut off caffeine at 2 pm.. Caffeine has a half-life of 6 to 8 hours and a half-life of about 12 hours. So even if you drink coffee at 4 pm, “there is still a quarter of the caffeine left in your brain at 4 am,” says Dr. Breus. Avoiding caffeine at night is easy. However, ideally, caffeine should be avoided after 2 pm. This will give your body enough time to metabolize and excrete most of the caffeine from your body. 2 Follow the drink rules.. If you drink alcohol, limit it to two drinks at night and stop at least 3 hours before bedtime. Alternate each drink with a glass of water. Alcohol has a sedative effect, so some people drink nightcaps to help them fall asleep faster. However, alcohol suppresses REM sleep and causes sleep disorders. Overall quality of sleep. “The closer you get to bedtime, the worse your sleep gets,” says Dr. Breus. Advice from wire cutters for better sleep Wire cutter “5 days for better sleepChallenge Wide awake at 3am? Don’t look at your smartphone 5 Ways to Overcome Coronavirus Anxiety To sleep I tried it 1 week virtual bedside sleep coachIt was strange and strangely effective. When asking for help Insomnia attacks don’t have to worry. However, if changing your sleep habits doesn’t improve anything, it may be time to see a doctor. Sleep professionals can determine if cognitive-behavioral therapy, medication, or another treatment is needed. Or you may have a sleep disorder such as restless legs syndrome or sleep apnea. Your doctor will evaluate and examine you. If you need help, please visit the American Academy of Sleep Medicine website. sleepeducation.orgGo to and enter your zip code to find a local sleep specialist or sleep provider. “Don’t suffer silently,” said Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg. “Ask for help if you need it. Sleep specialists are everywhere, so we’re here for that.”

