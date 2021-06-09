Connect with us

Health

Researchers identify new genes that control the sleep / wake cycle in mice

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By


The persistent emotions in our hearts that seek sleep at night, wake up in the morning, eat, work, and play are hereditary and not unique to humans. Almost all living things, from animals to plants to some microbes and fungi, have a biological clock, or circadian rhythm.

But scientists are confused about how these genes work. Today, Virginia Tech scientists are one step closer to the answer, thanks to mouse DNA, Petri dishes, and a lot of patience. In a new study published in Genes & Development, Shihoko Kojima, an assistant professor at the Faculty of Biological Sciences, part of Virginia Tech, and a researcher at the Furarin Institute for Life Sciences, and her team said / A new gene, Per2AS, that controls the wakefulness cycle.

Per2AS appears to be a new type of gene known as a non-coding gene. Unlike most other genes, Per2AS is not translated from RNA into subsequent proteins, so its function is unknown to date. (The circadian rhythm comes from the Latin word circadiem, or “per day.”)

This study has been underway for several years. Nine, exactly. Why are you in office for so long? Well, it’s complicated. literally.

Per2AS was a non-coding gene, so it was difficult to find its job. Scientists have accumulated a great deal of knowledge and tools to elucidate the function of traditional genes. However, these tools cannot be easily applied to non-traditional genes such as Per2AS. This is because most tools are built on unique characteristics that are common to traditional genes.

Shihoko Kojima, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Biological Sciences, Virginia Tech

In addition to Kojima, the survey includes 13 authors, including Virginia Tech faculty, former staff, and graduates. They are Rebecca Mosig, a professor at John Tyson University in the Faculty of Biological Sciences, a former director of Systems Biology at the Academy of Integrated Sciences, and a research expert. Undergraduate graduates Alison Castaneda, Jacob Deslaurier, Landon Frazier, Kevin He, Nassim Magzian, Camille Schrier. Most of them seek an advanced degree in healthcare or research. Aarati Pokharel (now University of Virginia) and Lily Zhu (now Johns Hopkins University), graduates of Blacksburg High School.

According to Kojima, when the Human Genome Project was launched about 30 years ago, scientists believed that most of our genome was made up of traditional genes., Personality. That wasn’t true.

“It turns out that only 2% of our genome is used for traditional genes and the rest are non-traditional genes. These non-traditional genes are also important for our traits. There is a heated debate about whether or not, and some say it has important features, “she said.

Increasing evidence is that at least some non-traditional genes are important for various biological processes such as neural activity, immune function, cell differentiation, and the development of diseases including cancer, neurodegeneration, and congenital genetic diseases. It suggests that. “

Important lesson: Non-traditional genes are important to the genome because they can have the ability to control the biological clock. In other words, non-traditional genes are just as important as the more basic genes.

“Human has the same gene,” says Kojima. “But at this point, it’s unclear if the human version has the same functionality as the mouse version. Most organisms on Earth have a circadian clock. This is a daily change in the environment. Because it is an important internal timing system to adapt to. It is due to the rotation of the earth. The human circadian clock is not much different from the rodent and insect circadian clocks. “

What’s next? Kojima wants to study genes in a living mouse model. Not just from Petri dishes. “I also want to know if this gene is present in many other organisms. If so, that means this gene is very important.”

Source:

Journal reference:

Mosig, RA, Et al.Natural antisense transcription of (2021) Period 2, Per2AS, Adjust the amplitude of the mouse circadian clock. Gene and development. doi.org/10.1101/gad.343541.120..

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: