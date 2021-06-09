Illinois Coronavirus: The state records an additional 365 cases and 11 deaths, lowering the positive rate index to record lows

Just days after the state’s full reopening, Illinois recorded 365 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, recording a record low positive rate.

365 cases occurred one day after the state recorded only 244 cases.

The 7-day average state-wide positive rate of 1.1% is the lowest since experts began tracking this indicator and is used as a barometer of virus spread.

The infection rate was on a roller coaster, surpassing 20% ​​in the early stages of the pandemic, plummeting to about 2.5% last summer and rising again to 13.2% in mid-November.

Over the past few weeks, it has been steadily declining and is reaching new records every day.

With overall steady improvement indicators, Governor JB Pritzker called on the state to enter Phase 5 this Friday. This means the end of almost all business restrictions. Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that he had abandoned his July 4th goal and that the city would join the rest of the state and lift all quotas on Friday.

Schools, medical facilities, public transport and some businesses continue to need masks. Experts also recommend that people who are not completely vaccinated also cover their faces in other public places.

Immunization rates also decrease as the number of cases and positive rates decrease.

An additional 44,174 COVID-19 vaccines were given across Illinois on Monday, bringing a 7-day moving average of 42,852 times per day. This average has fluctuated over the last few weeks, but is steadily lower than the seven-day average of 131,642 recorded in mid-April.

State public health officials report that more than 51% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated. As of Monday, Illinois received a total of 11,708,874 vaccines.

Authorities reported that 11 people had died, including two men in their 40s in Cook County. The death toll from COVID-19 across the state is 22,974.

As of Monday night, authorities reported that 791 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout Illinois. Of these patients, 226 were on the ICU and 117 were on mechanical ventilation.

To find your vaccine reservation in Chicago, please visit: zocdoc.com Or call (312) 746-4835. The city provides home vaccinations for residents over the age of 65 and for all residents with disabilities or underlying illnesses.

Find out more about the Cook County suburbs site. Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov Or call (833) 308-1988.