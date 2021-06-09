Health
Illinois Coronavirus: The state records an additional 365 cases and 11 deaths, lowering the positive rate index to record lows
Just days after the state’s full reopening, Illinois recorded 365 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, recording a record low positive rate.
365 cases occurred one day after the state recorded only 244 cases.
The 7-day average state-wide positive rate of 1.1% is the lowest since experts began tracking this indicator and is used as a barometer of virus spread.
The infection rate was on a roller coaster, surpassing 20% in the early stages of the pandemic, plummeting to about 2.5% last summer and rising again to 13.2% in mid-November.
Over the past few weeks, it has been steadily declining and is reaching new records every day.
With overall steady improvement indicators, Governor JB Pritzker called on the state to enter Phase 5 this Friday. This means the end of almost all business restrictions. Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that he had abandoned his July 4th goal and that the city would join the rest of the state and lift all quotas on Friday.
Schools, medical facilities, public transport and some businesses continue to need masks. Experts also recommend that people who are not completely vaccinated also cover their faces in other public places.
Immunization rates also decrease as the number of cases and positive rates decrease.
An additional 44,174 COVID-19 vaccines were given across Illinois on Monday, bringing a 7-day moving average of 42,852 times per day. This average has fluctuated over the last few weeks, but is steadily lower than the seven-day average of 131,642 recorded in mid-April.
State public health officials report that more than 51% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated. As of Monday, Illinois received a total of 11,708,874 vaccines.
Authorities reported that 11 people had died, including two men in their 40s in Cook County. The death toll from COVID-19 across the state is 22,974.
As of Monday night, authorities reported that 791 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout Illinois. Of these patients, 226 were on the ICU and 117 were on mechanical ventilation.
To find your vaccine reservation in Chicago, please visit: zocdoc.com Or call (312) 746-4835. The city provides home vaccinations for residents over the age of 65 and for all residents with disabilities or underlying illnesses.
Find out more about the Cook County suburbs site. Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov Or call (833) 308-1988.
Illinois Coronavirus: The state records an additional 365 cases and 11 deaths, lowering the positive rate index to record lows
Source link Illinois Coronavirus: The state records an additional 365 cases and 11 deaths, lowering the positive rate index to record lows
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]