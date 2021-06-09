No health concerns for children born to mothers who received the seasonal flu vaccine during pregnancy





Population-based study published today JAMAWe have found that influenza vaccination during pregnancy does not increase the risk of adverse health effects in early childhood. Pregnant people are not hard to get infected, Influenza infectionIf you get the flu during, you are at increased risk of serious illness and complications. pregnancyFor this reason, all pregnant people are advised to be vaccinated against the flu each year, but a study that monitored the four seasons of influenza in Nova Scotia found that they were vaccinated against the flu. It was only 36%. Safety concerns are reportedly the main reason for not being vaccinated against the flu during pregnancy. Dr. Deshayne Fell, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Ottawa’s School of Medicine and a scientist at the CHEO Research Institute, a pediatric medical and research center, led the study with researchers at the University of Dalhousie in Ontario and Novascosia. The study followed up more than 28,000 children from birth to an average age of 3.5 years, suggesting that influenza vaccination of pregnant mothers is not associated with: Immune-related health conditions such as asthma, ear infections, and other types of infections.

Non-immune related health problems such as neoplasms and sensory impairment.

Non-specific health needs such as emergency department visits and hospitalization did not increase. “This study adds what we know from other recent studies showing that there are no harmful effects. Flu vaccination “On the long-term health of pregnant children,” recent studies include studies on the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy. It only protects pregnant people, but with the additional bonus of protecting newborns from getting the flu during the first few months of life. Influenza vaccination myself. “ A study entitled “Relationship between Maternal Influenza Vaccination During Pregnancy and Health Outcomes in Infancy” JAMA.. Women’s Health: Is it safe to get a flu shot during pregnancy? For more information:

