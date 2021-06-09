Health
Aspirin Does Not Improve Survival in Covid Patients: UK Study
Patients with COVID-19 treated in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the “Krinikum Darmstadt” clinic in Darmstadt, Germany, May 20, 2021.
Kai Faffenbach | Reuters
London — A UK study found that the cheap and widely available drug aspirin does not improve survival in patients admitted with Covid-19.
Researchers at Oxford University hoped that blood-thinning drugs could help hospitalized Covid-19 patients at high risk of blood clots, especially in the lungs, but aspirin killed them. It didn’t help to prevent.
The study was part of a broader “recovery” trial investigating the various possible treatments for people hospitalized with the coronavirus, and involved approximately 15,000 patients hospitalized with the virus. About half of the patients received 150 mg of aspirin daily, while the other half received only regular care.
The study found that “there was no evidence that aspirin treatment reduced mortality” and that there was “no significant difference” in the number of deaths, with 17% of people in both groups dying in the hospital 28 days later.
“Data show that in patients admitted with Covid-19, aspirin is not associated with reduced 28-day mortality or risk of progression to invasive ventilation or death,” said Nafield. Peter Horby, a professor of emerging infectious diseases, said of the study: Doctor of Medicine at Oxford University and co-principal investigator of the RECOVERY trial.
“Although aspirin slightly increased the chances of being discharged alive, it does not appear to be sufficient to justify the widespread use of aspirin in patients hospitalized with a new coronavirus infection.”
Martin Landray, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Oxford’s Nafield School of Population and Health and one of the principal investigators in the study, said the results were “disappointing.”
“There was strong suggestion that blood clotting may be responsible for poor lung function and death in severe Covid-19 patients. Aspirin is cheap and other diseases to reduce the risk of blood clots. Widely used in. It does not have a significant impact on these patients, which is why large randomized trials are so important.
Several life-saving findings have already been made in the RECOVERY trial, one of which is that the inexpensive and widely used steroid dexamethasone was able to save the lives of critically ill Covid-19 patients. That is.
The results of the latest aspirin research will be published shortly on the preprint site medRxiv and will be published in major peer-reviewed medical journals.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]