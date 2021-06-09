Aspirin Does Not Improve Survival in Covid Patients: UK Study

Patients with COVID-19 treated in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the “Krinikum Darmstadt” clinic in Darmstadt, Germany, May 20, 2021.

London — A UK study found that the cheap and widely available drug aspirin does not improve survival in patients admitted with Covid-19.

Researchers at Oxford University hoped that blood-thinning drugs could help hospitalized Covid-19 patients at high risk of blood clots, especially in the lungs, but aspirin killed them. It didn’t help to prevent.

The study was part of a broader “recovery” trial investigating the various possible treatments for people hospitalized with the coronavirus, and involved approximately 15,000 patients hospitalized with the virus. About half of the patients received 150 mg of aspirin daily, while the other half received only regular care.

The study found that “there was no evidence that aspirin treatment reduced mortality” and that there was “no significant difference” in the number of deaths, with 17% of people in both groups dying in the hospital 28 days later.

“Data show that in patients admitted with Covid-19, aspirin is not associated with reduced 28-day mortality or risk of progression to invasive ventilation or death,” said Nafield. Peter Horby, a professor of emerging infectious diseases, said of the study: Doctor of Medicine at Oxford University and co-principal investigator of the RECOVERY trial.

“Although aspirin slightly increased the chances of being discharged alive, it does not appear to be sufficient to justify the widespread use of aspirin in patients hospitalized with a new coronavirus infection.”

Martin Landray, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Oxford’s Nafield School of Population and Health and one of the principal investigators in the study, said the results were “disappointing.”

“There was strong suggestion that blood clotting may be responsible for poor lung function and death in severe Covid-19 patients. Aspirin is cheap and other diseases to reduce the risk of blood clots. Widely used in. It does not have a significant impact on these patients, which is why large randomized trials are so important.

Several life-saving findings have already been made in the RECOVERY trial, one of which is that the inexpensive and widely used steroid dexamethasone was able to save the lives of critically ill Covid-19 patients. That is.

The results of the latest aspirin research will be published shortly on the preprint site medRxiv and will be published in major peer-reviewed medical journals.