Plant- and fish-based diets are associated with less severity, according to the report

With the increasing number of cases of Covid-19 in India, people are still not sure what to eat and what not to keep the virus away. Recent findings suggest that vegetarian and fish-based diets may reduce the chances of developing moderate to severe Covid-19 infections.

A study published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health on Tuesday showed that plant- and fish-based diets reduced the incidence of severe illness by 73% and 59%, respectively.

The researchers said the study was observational, did not establish a causal relationship between diet and Covid-19 severity, and caution should be exercised in interpreting the findings.

Some studies suggest that diet may play an important role in the severity of symptoms of Covid-19 infection and the duration of the illness.

However, there is little evidence to confirm or refute this theory.

Researchers, including researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the United States, have the highest number of 2,884 people working in France and Germany who have been extensively exposed to the virus behind Covid-19, SARS-CoV-2. We used the survey responses of frontline doctors and nurses. Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, USA.

An online survey conducted from July to September 2020 was designed to elicit more information about the dietary patterns of previous year’s respondents.

It is based on 47 food frequency questions and the severity of Covid-19 infection experienced by respondents.

The survey also collected information about personal background, medical history, drug use, and lifestyle.

A variety of diets were combined with a pescetarian / plant-based, low-carb, high-protein diet that was high in vegetables, legumes, and nuts, low in poultry, lean and processed meats, and added fish and seafood.

As many as 568 respondents said they had symptoms consistent with Covid-19 infection or were asymptomatic but positive on the swab test for infection.

Approximately 2,316 responded that they had no symptoms or had no positive reaction.

Of the 568 cases, 138 clinicians said they had moderate to severe Covid-19 infections, and the remaining 430 said they had very mild to mild Covid-19 infections. I did.

Respondents who ate a plant-based diet or a plant-based / fish diet had a 73% and 59% lower probability of moderate to severe Covid-19 infection, respectively.

Researchers found that people who ate a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet were almost four times more likely to have a moderate to severe Covid-19 infection than those who ate a plant-based diet. did.

These associations also apply when taking into account the condition that coexists with body weight (BMI).

However, the researchers did not observe any association between any type of diet and the risk of developing a Covid-19 infection or the length of the subsequent illness.

Researchers pointed out that the study was based on individual memory rather than objective assessment, and that the definition of a particular dietary pattern could vary from country to country.

He added that the findings may not apply to women, as the number of men outnumbered women in this study.

However, the plant-based diet is rich in nutrients, especially phytochemicals, vitamins, and minerals, all of which are important to a healthy immune system, researchers say.

They also said that fish are an important source of vitamin D and omega 3 fatty acids, both of which have anti-inflammatory properties.

“Our results suggest that a healthy diet rich in nutritious foods may be considered for protection from serious Covid-19.”

“The trends in this study are limited by the size and design of the study (self-reporting on diet and symptoms), so care must be taken in interpreting the findings,” said NNEdPro Nutrition and Covid-19 Task Force. Chairman Shane McCorriff said. A UK-based think tank dedicated to nutrition education, research and innovation.

“But a high-quality diet is important for boosting a proper immune response and can affect susceptibility to infection and its severity,” said McAuliffe, who was not involved in the study. Stated.

Other researchers who participated in this study were researchers at Brigam and Women’s Hospital in the United States, Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Stanford Hospital, and Columbia University Valeros College of Physicians and Surgeons.

With PTI input