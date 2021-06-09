Health Center Director: People who already have COVID still need to be vaccinated.health

In the elusive herd immunity debate, people who resist the new coronavirus are divided into those who have been vaccinated and those who have achieved “innate immunity” by being infected with the virus.

In any case, immunity comes from the human body making antibodies to COVID. So the question naturally arises: If someone has already been infected and then recovered from COVID, does that person still need to be vaccinated? After all, their bodies already have those precious antibodies. Shouldn’t you have it?

As with many factors surrounding a pandemic, more research is needed to reach a definitive answer. Teresa Karen, director of health at Pima County, admits that this is a controversial topic, but already COVID for the simple reason that the number of antibodies produced by the body after COVID can vary significantly. We recommend that people with the disease be vaccinated. Immunity varies from person to person.

“There are many unclear points because COVIDs haven’t really existed that long. Looking at what people like the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are saying, symptomatic illnesses. We believe that 90% to 99% of people with the disease have some kind of antibody, but the amount of antibody is unpredictable, “Karen said. “It is clear that severely ill people have a stronger antibody response than asymptomatic or mildly ill people. This is an important factor because immunization recommendations rely on high levels of antibodies. Problem Is that no one really knows what the high level is. “

Prevalence estimates vary because asymptomatic cases are difficult to track. Reportedly, 20% to 60% of COVID cases are asymptomatic, and the majority of COVID is due to these asymptomatic cases. However, the data show that asymptomatic people are likely to have shown no significant antibody response.

“We recommend vaccination for people after COVID because we can’t know your reaction individually,” Karen said. “It’s a risk / benefit and the risk of getting immunity from the vaccine is very high. Minimal … I think the word I use is “enough”. I know I need to get innate immunity, but do I have enough innate immunity to prevent the recurrence of the disease? The important thing is to get enough innate immunity in the body and memory when exposed. T cells block it. “

Karen herself was infected with COVID in December, but was still vaccinated. Karen is also a clinical associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Medicine. She is a 25-year veteran of the US Public Health Service’s consignment corps and previously volunteered to establish and operate a medical unit during the 2014 and 2015 Ebola epidemics in Sierra Leone.

According to Karen, the number of people infected with COVID in the state (about 1 million in Arizona) is combined with the number of people vaccinated (about 3 million) to immunize with COVID cases in the state. You can guess the reaction. The combination of these numbers approaches the lower limit of the estimated population of herd immunity, but in some cases the trend does not stop. This may indicate innate immunity is inadequate (as well as the fact that the vaccine is not perfect).

“From a public health perspective, it sets us apart. We want to encourage vaccination regardless of previous illnesses or infections,” Karen said. “From a population perspective, even if you have an infection, and because of its mutants, you cannot reassure an individual about the current state of the antibody.”

Another issue is the lifespan of immunity. Again, studies are still underway, but experts estimate that the vaccine is effective for up to 8 months, as well as The Lancet’s study (“100 Long Term Care Facility Staff and Residents”. Incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections due to baseline antibody status in ”) revealed that residents of long-term care facilities had antibodies. Risk of reinfection … up to 10 months after primary infection. “

People who have been infected with COVID are likely to already have some immunity, so there is a debate about whether they need two vaccinations or only one. Karen points out her work in combating the hepatitis A epidemic of the 1990s. The hepatitis vaccine also needed to be given twice. And while Karen said a single injection could almost completely stop the epidemic, health care workers gave two injections to ensure immunity.

“I don’t want people to get a single injection, but I think the more people who can immunize with a single injection, the more likely they are to stop the infection,” Karen said. “And there are no signs that the side effects of the vaccine will differ from those who have already been vaccinated. [COVID]Currently, there are individual reports of people infected with COVID, and subsequent vaccination reports that they usually feel re-infected with COVID for 12 to 24 hours. However, the problem with that is that some patients have never been known to have a new coronavirus infection and have reported similar symptoms. “

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, daily COVID cases have been low since early March, with an average of about 700 new cases occurring per day in the state. Compare this to December and January, when there were more than 5,000 new cases per day in the state.

“It’s a really scientific miracle in a way of what happened with COVID because of the rapid development, manufacture, release and immunization of people,” Karen said. No one has seen anything like him rebuilt from scratch, but the key to stopping a pandemic is having people continue to be vaccinated. “