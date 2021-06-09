Therapeutic potential of mesenchymal stromal cells enhanced by microgels





Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago say that treatment with microgel-coated mesenchymal cells may help relieve fibrosis and promote tissue remodeling, even after lung tissue damage. Was shown. Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic disease caused by environmental toxins, medications, or medical conditions such as pneumonia or rheumatoid arthritis. It is characterized by the formation of scar tissue due to damage or an unsuppressed immune response, which can cause mild to severe dyspnea and oxygen deficiency. Fibrosis is now considered almost irreversible, as current medications are slightly more effective in managing symptoms and generally cause serious side effects. Mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) have pluripotency and self-renewal similar to stem cells and are being studied for their potential to treat conditions such as fibrosis. “Previous studies have tested the therapeutic effects of MSC, which is known to suppress inflammation and adapt to a variety of tissue environments, but the effect is so far high levels of inflammation and scar tissue still forming. It was limited to the early stages of the disease, “said Jae-Won Shin, assistant professor of UIC pharmacology and bioengineering at the School of Medicine and head of the study. “Our approach was to optimize MSC-based therapies to work after inflammation was alleviated, which is the time most people are diagnosed with fibrosis.” As explained in a new treatise published in Natural biomedical engineering, UIC researchers have designed a thin microgel that, when designed in a particular way, can degrade scar tissue and increase the therapeutic potential of MSCs to regenerate healthy tissue in a mouse model of fibrosis. did. Singh and his colleagues designed a microgel that was as soft as healthy lung tissue and incorporated a small protein called tumor necrosis factor-α, also known as TNF-α, which MSC collagenase. It acts as an inflammatory signal that encourages the synthesis of. Collagenase is an enzyme that breaks down excess collagen in fibrous tissue and promotes repair of damaged tissue. To optimize MSC with microgels, UIC researchers have designed a microfluidic device that quickly and consistently encapsulates individual cells in a thin gel. “We have downsized the individual cells that are important for the delivery of therapeutic agents to the small airways of the lungs to a small scale,” said Sing-Wan Wong, lead author of the study. Medical. In a model of fibrous injury, UIC researchers found that only among mice treated with MSC coated with TNF-α integration gel via single-cell encapsulation, reduced indicators of scarring and normal We observed an increase in indicators of healthy lung tissue such as collagen levels and structure. .. “This is one of the first scientific evidences that collagen levels can be normalized after fibrotic injury and that the cellular environment as well as the cells themselves can be accurately designed at the single cell level,” Shin said. Stated. “Our results suggest a viable approach to predictively program cell function to achieve the desired therapeutic outcome.” reference: Inhibition of abnormal tissue remodeling by monolayer-coated mesenchymal stromal cells with Wong SW, Tamatam CR, Cho IS, and other softgels that provide clear chemical and mechanical clues. Nat Biomed Engineering. 2021. doi: 10.1038 / s41551-021-00740-x This article is reprinted from the following materialNote: The length and content may have been edited. Please contact the citation source for more information.

