Is my headache serious?7 Symptoms to Watch Out For If You Have Migraine

Most people have occasional headaches, but they usually grin and put up with it, or take a few drops of painkillers and wait for them to heal. But what if the headache is more than dull and the pain persists? Does that mean you have a serious brain illness?

Probably not, says health professionals. It’s easy to panic if your head really hurts and the pain doesn’t go away, but doctors say most headaches don’t have to worry yet. But that doesn’t mean they have any problems. You need to know what to look for in order to find rare cases where your head really needs to be examined.

“Headaches are the most common symptom in the general population, and 97% of people suffer from headaches at some stage,” said Dr. Fires Ahmed, a neurologist who is a board member of the International Headache Society. “Fortunately, the majority (nearly 99%) are benign, which means there is no serious root cause. Only 1% or less are serious.”

Dr. Ben Turner, a neurologist at London Bridge Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK, confirms:

“The most serious headaches are sudden onset, severe and relentless, and resting or lying down does not relieve them. If they are associated with additional functions such as fever or cognitive problems, these are It ’s more of a concern. ”

Turner points out that this is a general guide and emphasizes: “Individual cases need to be considered and any doubts should be addressed with formal medical advice.”

What is the type of headache?

The two major headache categories are secondary headache and primary headache. According to Turner, secondary headaches can be caused by bleeding or tumors in the brain, or by something less unpleasant, such as a sinus infection caused by a cold.

Primary headaches occur in the absence of structural causes of headaches, he says, and the pain is associated with abnormal signals in the brain. There are two main types of primary headaches-the most common types are tension headaches and migraine headaches.

Tension-type headache

“Some people have headaches that make their heads squeeze. Some people have pressure in their heads,” explains Ahmed, a professor of neurology at Hal York Medical University. “This is often referred to as tension headache and there is no nausea, vomiting, light, sound or odor hypersensitivity.”

Most primary headaches, especially tension headaches, can be treated with over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen and paracetamol, Turner said, pointing out that alternative therapies such as acupuncture and massage may also help with tension headaches. ..

Is NHS If you drink plenty of water, headaches can become dehydrated. Getting enough rest and relaxing will relieve your headache.

Migraine

The second type of primary headache is migraine.Is Migraine According to the trust, migraine attacks can last from 4 to 72 hours and have a variety of symptoms, often including severe, but not always, headaches on one side of the head.

Ahmed said: “In the absence of severe headaches, the most likely headache is migraine. This is more common in women (22%) than in men (8%). In migraine, moderate to severe unilateral. Or have bilateral headaches, beating or throbbing (feeling the heart beating in the head), nausea and / or vomiting, and hypersensitivity to light, sound, and smell. Most migraine headaches Patients prefer to go to a dark and quiet room and lie down to avoid physical activity. “

One-third of migraine patients say that stroke-indicating symptoms such as flashing lights, zigzag lines, blurred vision, pins and needles, and weakness in the arms and legs gradually appear in less than an hour. Ahmed explains. “This is called an aura and it takes about an hour to subside, followed by a headache,” he says. “It often causes a stroke warning, but unlike stroke, symptoms gradually progress in minutes and subside in minutes.”

“Migraine is generally underestimated and many people are suffering unnecessarily. Today, changing people’s lives,” said Turner, who points out that there are many treatments for migraine. There are many specialized treatments that can be done. “

7 Red Flag Headache Symptoms to Check

Ahmed said: “There are symptoms of danger signals that are likely to be a serious root cause and should be referred to a doctor.”

The most common danger signal that suggests that you need to check for headaches is …

1. Sudden onset

The sudden onset of severe headaches may be a reason for concern, says Turner, for example, when headaches peak within a minute or two. Ahmed describes these as thunderclap headaches, “this means a sudden headache like someone hitting his head with a cricket bat.”

2. Stiff shoulders / fever

If headaches are associated with stiff neck or fever, Turner warns that these may be characteristic of meningitis and require urgent medical attention.

3. Possible stroke symptoms

Headaches with symptoms such as diplopia, blindness, changes in consciousness, weakness in the limbs, and seizures may be a sign of a stroke and should be checked, even for a short period of time. Ahmed said: “If you have headaches associated with loss of vision, weakness, blurred conversation, or other local symptoms for more than an hour, you should see a doctor.”

4. Headache waking up in the middle of the night

According to Turner, if a headache worsens when you wake up in the middle of the night, lie down, or wake up in the morning, it may be related to increased pressure in your head. According to the NHS, this intracranial hypertension or intracranial hypertension (IH) can occur suddenly after a serious head injury or stroke.

5. Headache due to tension

Ahmed said headaches from tensions such as coughing, sneezing, and leaning forward can indicate serious problems and need to be checked.

6. Change From normal

If the characteristics of a pre-existing benign headache change, it’s also worth checking out, Ahmed said.

7. Headaches for the elderly and those with chronic illnesses

People over 50 years old, people using steroids, cancer HIV Ahmed warns that it may be a sign of a danger signal.

“The older the patient, the more likely it is that the headache is associated with a more serious medical condition,” Turner added.