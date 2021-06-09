Taking a short break helps the brain acquire new skills





Researchers found that during breaks, the volunteer’s brain quickly and repeatedly replays faster versions of the activity seen during the practice of typing code. The more the volunteer replays the activity, the more then. Performance improved in the practice session, suggesting that rest strengthened memory.

“Our results support the idea that rest during awakening plays as important a role as practice in acquiring new skills. This compresses the memory of what our brain just practiced. “It looks like it’s time to integrate,” said Dr. Leonard G. Cohen, a senior researcher at the National Institutes of Neurological Disorders and Strokes (NINDS) at NIH, in this study published in Journal Cell Reports. Senior author.

This study was conducted at the NIH Clinical Center. Dr. Cohen’s team learned to record the brain waves of 33 healthy right-handed volunteers and enter a 5-digit test code with their left hand using a highly sensitive scanning technique called magnetoencephalography. I was surprised. Subject sat in a chair and under the long conical cap of the scanner.

The experiment began when the subject displayed the code “41234” on the screen, typing it as many times as possible for 10 seconds, and then asking them to take a 10-second break. Subjects were asked to repeat this cycle of alternating exercises and breaks a total of 35 times.

In the first few trials, the speed at which subjects typed the code correctly improved dramatically and then leveled off around 11 cycles.

In a previous study led by former NIH postdoctoral fellow Marlene Bonstrup, MD, Dr. Cohen’s team found that most of these increases occurred during a short rest, not while the subject was typing. Shown. In addition, the increase was greater than that done after overnight sleep and correlated with a decrease in the size of brain waves called beta waves. In this new report, researchers looked for something different in the subject’s brain waves.

“We wanted to investigate the mechanism behind memory enhancement seen during awake rest. Some forms of memory appear to depend on the regeneration of neural activity, so we Decided to test this idea for procedural skill learning, “says Dr. Ethan R. Buch. , A staff scientist and research leader on Dr. Cohen’s team.

To do this, Dr. Leonardo Claudino, a former postdoctoral fellow in Dr. Cohen’s lab, helped the team develop a computer program that could decode the brainwave activity associated with entering each number in the test code. ..

This program helped discover that a version about 20 times faster than the brain activity seen during typing is regenerated during the rest period. During the first 11 exercises, these compressed versions of the activity were played many times (approximately 25 times) during each break. This was 2-3 times more frequent than the activity seen during the later rest period or after the end of the experiment.

Interestingly, they found that the frequency of resting replays predicted memory enhancement. In other words, subjects whose brain regenerated typing activity more frequently showed a dramatic improvement in performance after each trial than subjects with less replays.

“In the early stages of the learning curve, we found that rest replays during awakening were time-compressed, frequent, and highly variable predictors of acquiring new skills among individuals,” Buch said. “This suggests that during awake rest, the brain connects the memories needed to acquire new skills,” he said.

As expected, the team found that replay activity occurred frequently in the sensorimotor areas of the brain. However, they also found activity in other areas of the brain, such as the hippocampus and entorhinal cortex.

“We were a little surprised by these latest results. Traditionally, it was thought that the hippocampus and entorhinal cortex may not play a very substantial role in procedural memory. These types To learn the skills of, “says Dr. Cohen.

“Overall, our results are that manipulating replay activities during awake rest can be used by researchers to acquire new skills faster and perhaps facilitate rehabilitation from stroke. I support the idea that it could be a useful tool. “(Ani)

