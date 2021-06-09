How new artificial intelligence algorithms can treat sleep disorders





In a new study, researchers from the School of Computer Science at the University of Copenhagen are working with the Danish Sleep Medicine Center in the Danish Hospital Rigsho Spitalet to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and our overall understanding of sleep disorders. We have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm that can be used. Sleep disorders, sleep apnea, and narcolepsy are one of a variety of sleep disorders that thousands of Danes suffer from. In addition, sleep apnea is estimated to be undiagnosed in as many as 200,000 Danes. “The algorithm is very accurate. We completed a variety of tests and its performance was comparable to the best doctors in this field around the world,” said a PhD in Computer Science. The lead author of the study, Matthias Perthrev, is a journal npj Digital Medicine (link). Testing for sleep disorders today usually begins with admission to a sleep clinic. Here, we use a variety of measuring instruments to monitor a person’s night sleep. Sleep disorder specialists review the 7-8 hour measurements obtained from the patient’s nighttime sleep. Your doctor will manually divide these 7-8 hours of sleep into 30-second intervals. All of these should be categorized into different sleep stages, such as REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, light sleep, and deep sleep. A consumer job that the algorithm can run in seconds. “This project proved that machine learning could be used to make these measurements very safely. This makes a lot of sense. By saving a lot of time, more patients Can be effectively evaluated and diagnosed, “explains Professor Poul Jennum. Director of Neurophysiology and Danish Center for Sleep Medicine. In the Capital Region of Denmark alone, more than 4,000 polysomnography tests (known as PSGs or sleep studies) are conducted annually in patients with sleep apnea and more complex sleep disorders. It takes 1.5 to 3 hours for a doctor to analyze a PSG study. Therefore, in the Capital Region of Denmark alone, the introduction of new algorithms could free up 6,000 to 12,000 medical hours. By collecting data from a variety of sources, the researchers behind the algorithm were able to guarantee optimal functionality. In total, 20,000 nights of sleep were collected from the United States and many European countries and used to train the algorithm. “We collected sleep data from the entire continent, sleep clinics, and patient groups. The fact that the algorithm works well under these diverse conditions is groundbreaking,” said a project on the computer science side. Led Mathias Perslev and Christian Igel explain. :: “Achieving this kind of generalization is one of the biggest challenges in medical data analysis.” They hope that this algorithm will help doctors and researchers around the world learn more about sleep disorders in the future. “This algorithm requires a small amount of measurement with common clinical instruments, so the use of this software may be particularly relevant in developing countries where the latest instruments and specialists are not available,” he said. Mathias Perslev says. Researchers are currently working with Danish physicians to obtain approval for clinical use of the software and algorithms. Follow more stories Facebook And twitter This story is published from the news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos