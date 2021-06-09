Local hospitals report increased inpatients with COVID-19 as infection rates skyrocket in northern Missouri

Columbia, Missouri (KMIZ)

Hospitals in Mid Missouri report a slight increase in the number of people fighting COVID-19 as infection rates continue to rise and vaccinations continue to decline.

According to the Columbia / Boone County Health Department, 30 people were dealing with COVID-19 infection in the hospital. Of these, 18 are in the ICU and 9 are on ventilator.

Only four of them live in Boone County.

According to the Missouri Hospital Association, Putnam, Livingston, and Lynn counties in north-central Missouri have the highest, second, and fourth highest new COVID-19 infection rates per 100,000 inhabitants nationwide. On average, the number of new infections per 100,000 US inhabitants last week was 5.3, compared to 127.8 in Putnam County. This is more than 24 times the national average.

MHA attributed some of the increase in the incident to Delta variants found in the area and celebrations such as Mother’s Day and graduations. Spokesman Dave Dillon spoke of most of the surge in cases of vaccine evasion in more rural areas of the state.

“If you look at the counties that are experiencing this surge, vaccination rates are very low,” Dillon said. “That is, there is a very easy way to avoid this difficulty and / or to avoid another peak in the state.”

Dillon said there are enough beds in the state so far there is no threat to bed availability.

“But it can still be life-threatening, but that’s unnecessary,” Dillion said.

He said the surge in these cases in northern Missouri is likely to start filling up Mid-Missouri hospitals. Dr. Mark Wakefield, Associate Chief Medical Officer at MU Healthcare, said it was the system’s mission to serve these people.

“In the case of COVID-19 pneumonia, patients are always referred from remote facilities that do not have the ability to care for them,” Wakefield said.

Currently, MU Health has 15 COVID-19 patients. Dr. Wakefield said the yellow status of Boone County is just communication to the uptrend community, but there is no imminent danger to the capabilities of the system.

Wakefield also said that Boone County continues to lead the state in vaccination, reducing the number of people hospitalized for infectious diseases.

“Vaccination is very important to reduce the cyclical surge in patients,” Wakefield said. “COVID-19 does not appear to be gone, and there may be new variants that may increase the infectivity of the disease, for example, in north-central Missouri, where there were different variants. May partially explain the increase in the number of. Detected. “

Jefferson City’s SSM Health St. Mary’s reports a slight increase in hospitalizations as COVID-19 infection rates in the region became moderate.

Dr. Renora Adams, Vice President of Medical Affairs, said that the number of people who have come forward to get vaccinated is

“We have moderate infectious diseases in the community. I see people enjoying summer and socializing. They should. Stay safe and social. Keep a distance, stay outdoors, and keep everyone safe as we can. Great summer.

MU Healthcare and SSM Health St. Mary’s said local hospitals didn’t have enough people to get solid age demographics, but Dillon said the average age of inpatients was in their 40s and 50s. Said it was down to.

See the ABC 17 news at 9 and 10 o’clock for a complete report.