A plant- and fish-based diet is associated with a reduced severity of Covid-19: Study







The researchers said the study was observational and did not establish a causal relationship between the two.

A study published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health on Tuesday showed that plant- and fish-based diets reduced the incidence of severe illness by 73% and 59%, respectively. Some studies suggest that diet may play an important role in the severity of symptoms of Covid-19 infection and the duration of the illness.

However, there is little evidence to confirm or refute this theory.

Researchers, including researchers from

A variety of diets have been integrated into a pescetarian / plant-based, low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet that is high in vegetables, legumes and nuts, reduces poultry and lean and processed meats, and adds fish and seafood.

As many as 568 respondents said they had symptoms consistent with Covid-19 infection or were asymptomatic but positive on the swab test for infection. Approximately 2,316 responded that they had no symptoms or had no positive reaction.

Of the 568 cases, 138 clinicians said they had moderate to severe Covid-19 infections, and the remaining 430 said they had very mild to mild Covid-19 infections. I did.

Respondents who ate a plant-based diet or a plant-based / fish diet had a 73% and 59% lower probability of moderate to severe Covid-19 infection, respectively.

Researchers found that people who ate a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet were almost four times more likely to have a moderate to severe Covid-19 infection than those who ate a plant-based diet. did.

These associations also apply when taking into account the condition that coexists with body weight (BMI).

However, the researchers did not observe an association between any type of diet and the risk of developing a Covid-19 infection or the length of the subsequent illness. Researchers pointed out that the study was based on individual memory rather than objective assessments, and that the definition of a particular dietary pattern could vary from country to country.The study found that the number of men exceeded that of women. The results may not apply to women, they added.

However, the plant-based diet is rich in nutrients, especially phytochemicals, vitamins, and minerals, all of which are important to a healthy immune system, researchers say.

They also said that fish are an important source of vitamin D and omega 3 fatty acids, both of which have anti-inflammatory properties.

“Our results suggest that a healthy diet rich in nutritious foods may be considered for protection from serious Covid-19.”

“The trend in this study is limited by the size and design of the study (self-reporting on diet and symptoms), so care must be taken in interpreting the findings,” Shane said. McCorriff, NNEdPro Nutrition and Covid-19 Taskforce, Vice-Chair of a UK-based think tank working on nutrition education, research and innovation.

“But a high-quality diet is important for boosting a proper immune response and can affect susceptibility to infection and its severity,” said McAuliffe, who was not involved in the study. Stated.

Other researchers who participated in this study were from Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Stanford Hospital, Columbia University Valeros College of Physicians, surgeon, In the United States.

