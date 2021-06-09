Dangerous tendencies, more young women “drinking to deal”: Shot

Switch captions Ferguson Mens / Kaiser Health News

Victoria Cooper thought his drinking habits at college were the same as everyone else. Shot at a party. Beer while bowling. Indeed, she got more refills than some while nursing a hangover and was absent from class, but she thought it was okay.

“I thought it was okay because my image of alcoholism was an old man in a brown bag in the parking lot,” said Cooper, who lives calmly in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. say.

The general image of having an alcohol disorder resonated throughout pop culture, but was misleading more than a decade before Cooper was a college student. And it’s even less representative today.

For almost a century, women Eliminate the gender gap Drinking, drinking, alcohol use disorders. The ratio of high-risk drinking habits between men and women used to be 3: 1. Close to one-on-one Globally, a 2016 analysis of dozens of studies was suggested.

And the latest US data for 2019 shows women in their teens and early twenties. Reported drinking And drunk In some cases, it was the first time since researchers began measuring such behavior.

This trend parallels growing concerns about the mental health of young women, and researchers are concerned that the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may amplify both patterns.

Dawn Sugarman, a psychologist at McLean Hospital, Massachusetts, who studies addiction in women, said: “Not only is women drinking more, but the effects of their physical and mental health are actually affected. I am receiving it. ” ..

Studies have shown that women have faster and lower intakes of alcohol’s health effects (liver disease, heart disease, cancer) than men.

Perhaps most worrisome is that increased gender equality in alcohol use does not extend to the awareness and treatment of alcohol disorders, says Sugarman, so even if he drinks more, he needs help. There are many women who cannot get it.

In the case of Cooper, he dropped out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill because of drinking alcohol. She returned home and immediately drank one or two glasses of vodka each morning before heading to the office for a finance job and drinking two more at lunch.

She was soon pulled back to illness when she tried to quit herself.

“At that time, I was scared and could only drink for two days,” says Cooper, now 30 years old. “Basically, I was drinking to survive.”

Drinking to deal with

Gender differences in alcohol consumption are narrowing across all age groups, for different reasons. Women over the age of 26 drink more alcohol than men. However, among teens and adolescents, drinking is declining overall. The decline is simpler for women.

That may sound like progress, says Aaron White, senior scientific adviser to the National Institute for Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. But it could indicate a bigger underlying problem. ..

“Although fewer people may drink, many are concerned that they may be drinking specially to deal with it,” White says. And that’s the problem. “

Studies have shown that people who drink for coping rather than for pleasure are at increased risk of developing alcohol use disorders. The reasons for drinking are different for each person, but studies have shown that women are more likely to drink. Drink to deal with Than men.

Switch captions Gillian Titz / Kaiser Health News

When Cooper was a teenager, alcohol helped her overcome social anxiety, she says. And she was sexually assaulted, and a new pattern emerged. Drink to deal with trauma. Experience a new trauma while drinking alcohol. repeat. “It’s hard to get out of the cycle of shame, drinking and abuse,” Cooper says.

Statistically, women are more likely to experience childhood abuse and sexual assault than men. Recent studies have shown that depression, anxiety, Eating disorders And suicide Is rising among teenage and young adult women.It may be promoting their alcohol intake, White says

And the stress, isolation, and traumatic layers of COVID-19 can make things worse.

A study investigating the effects of alcohol on college students in the early stages of a pandemic Increased alcohol use Among those who reported higher levels of stress and anxiety.And some studies show that women Likely to report Drinking increases during a pandemic, especially when stress increases.

“To address the alcohol problem, we also need to address these mental health problems,” says White. “They are all related.”

In addition, alcohol has a temporary sedative effect, but in reality Increases anxiety and depression, The study suggests.Some studies show that it can lead to depression Women are faster than men..

When Gillian Tietz started drinking in graduate school, she found a glass of wine to help relieve stress. But as soon as the glass was empty, her concerns worsened. In less than a year, she started drinking every day and couldn’t sleep. She couldn’t sleep at night because of anxiety and began to think about suicide, she says.

Only when Thiets took a short rest from alcohol did she notice the connection. Suicidal ideation suddenly stopped.

“It really made a strong decision to quit,” says 30-year-old Tietz. Sober power“I knew exactly how alcohol would affect me.”

Increased risk: from hangover to cancer

Until the 1990s, most of the research on alcohol Focused on menNow, as women’s drinking habits approach equality, scientists are revealing more about the unequal damage that alcohol does to the body.

Women generally Low body waterDissolves more alcohol than men of the same weight. This means that drinking the same drink will increase the concentration of alcohol in your blood, and a glass of drink will expose your body’s tissues to more alcohol.

result? “The fewer years we use alcohol, the sooner women get sick,” says Sugarman at McLean Hospital.

There is an increased risk of hangovers, syncope, liver disease, alcohol-induced cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers. One study found that between 2006 and 2014, some people visited the emergency room related to alcohol. 70% increase for women, Compared to 58% of men. Another treatise reported an increase in the incidence of alcoholic cirrhosis between 2009 and 2015. 50% for women, Compared to 30% of men.

But when it comes to preventing and treating alcohol-related health problems, “the message doesn’t really come through,” says Sugarman.

As part of a research study, Sugarman and her colleagues provided women suffering from alcohol use with information that alcohol has a different effect on women than men. Sugarman says that some participants have never heard of this information, even though they have experienced 20 detoxifications.

According to a study by a Sugarman colleague, women with alcohol use disorders Better results When in a women-only treatment group that focuses on mental health and trauma and includes education on the gender-specific elements of addiction.

Cooper states that enrolling in a 90-day inpatient treatment program in 2018 has significantly changed her perception of those affected by addiction. She finds herself surrounded by other women in their twenties who are suffering from alcohol and other drugs. “It was the first time I didn’t feel lonely for so long,” she says.

In 2019, she returned to UNC Chapel Hill with a degree in Women and Gender Studies and completed a climax project on the link between sexual violence, trauma and addiction.

Cooper says she was able to keep herself for about three and a half years thanks to the 12-step program.

Cooper plans to return to school this fall to earn a master’s degree in social work.

Kaiser Health News Is a national and editorial independent news editorial office, a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation. KHN is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.