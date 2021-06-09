The best type of exercise? A blood test to get a clue





And a clear pattern appeared. Researchers found that levels of 147 proteins were strongly associated with people’s baseline fitness. If the number of those proteins is high or low, the resulting molecular profile shows how well the person fits. More interestingly, another set of 102 proteins tended to predict a person’s physical response to exercise. The high and low levels of these molecules (which rarely overlap with the proteins associated with people’s baseline fitness) predicted the extent to which exercise increased someone’s aerobic capacity. Finally, aerobic fitness is so strongly associated with longevity that scientists cross-check the levels of various fitness-related proteins in the blood of people who participated in other health studies, including death records. , Found that protein signs suggest a decrease or increase in fitness response. Similarly, it means shorter or longer lifespan. Overall, new findings suggest that “molecular profiling tools may help coordinate exercise planning,” said Harvard Medical School professor of medicine and cardiovascular at the Beth Israel Deecones Medical Center. Dr. Robert Gerszten, Chief of Medicine, said. Conducted a new study with its lead author, Dr. Jeremy Robins and others. If blood flow protein characteristics suggest that you get little fitness from standard moderate walking, cycling, and swimming routines, for example, adjust for higher intensity workouts and resistance training. It could be done, said Dr. Gerszten. However, he and Dr. Robins said the field of study is still in its infancy. Scientists need to study far more people with far wider differences in health, fitness, age, and lifestyle to eliminate which proteins are most important for predicting an individual’s motor response. There is. Researchers also want to go back and find out where those molecules originated in order to better understand how exercise reshapes our body and shapes our health. .. More sophisticated results can be expected within a few years, Dr. Gerszten said.

