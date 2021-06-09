How precision medicine recovers from cognitive decline

Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of dementia, affects more than 6 million people in the United States alone. By 2050, the number of people over the age of 65 with neurodegenerative disease is projected to exceed 12 million.

Treatment options for this condition are limited. Just this week Biogen’s cunnilingus Became the first new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease approved in the United States in 20 years. Scientific opinions are divided on how beneficial this treatment is to patients.

Over the last decade, more than 100 promising AD treatments have failed trials, with a few showing that the focus is on slowing the progression of the disease rather than addressing its root cause. .. Now, new research suggests that medicine can someday achieve what is currently impossible, reversing the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.

Personalized approach

For the first time, studies targeting the major causes of Alzheimer’s disease using precision medicine have shown improvement in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.Results announced in medRxiv Showed that 21 of the 25 participants in a small proof-of-concept study conducted in May showed improved cognition after treatment. The findings demonstrate that the use of personalized treatments for different contributors to Alzheimer’s disease is effective enough to justify larger clinical trials. It was.

Previous AD clinical trials focused on a single treatment. Dr. Dale Bredesen, co-lead author of the study, AD-focused Apollo Health neurodegenerative disease expert and chief science officer, said treating Alzheimer’s disease with a single therapy is a “blind approach.” He states that he often fails to address the main factors behind an individual’s cognitive decline. ..

“Why did the person have impaired cognitive function?” He says. “You are just giving them medicine.”

Subtype of Alzheimer’s disease

In pursuing a personalized approach to Alzheimer’s disease, the researchers behind the study identified the main causes of Alzheimer’s disease, from pathogens and toxins to vascular disease.

“Precision medicine for Alzheimer’s disease was unsuccessful because people didn’t dig deeper into the causes of Alzheimer’s disease,” explains Bredesen. “Therefore, in our case, we examined various variables to identify the causes of cognitive decline in each person and targeted them.

“We described the subtypes of Alzheimer’s disease in 2015 based on these various parameters, which was also seen in the trial,” he says. “The idea is that instead of treating everyone with a professional crustian approach, we need to flip the script.”

Bredesen likens the team’s strategy for Alzheimer’s disease to precision medicine for cancer. This strategy identifies and targets genetic mutations in individual patients.

“This model of understanding what Alzheimer’s disease really is allows us to understand Alzheimer’s disease from a much more accurate perspective than ever before, with far better results than ever recorded. I think you can get it, “he says. ”

Challenging customs

Bredesen says the team’s hypothesis about the nature of Alzheimer’s disease has long been skeptical. Researchers first proposed a four-group study in 2011 investigating multiple potential treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, which was rejected because the study contained too many variables. It was.

“People don’t easily change their minds about these things. They don’t want to be told they’re wrong. I know,” Bredesen says. “And, of course, you’re spending your entire career on this idea that medicine will come someday.

“Usually, professionals with long career experience never believe in whatever we announce, so what we are interested in is actually professional students. They are a little more open-minded students.

“Over time, they will actually do this.”

Researchers were finally given approval to investigate their hypothesis in 2019. A promising finding in this study is that a broader and more personalized approach to treatment only delays the effects of dementia. Instead, they show that they can actually reverse them. Bredesen is optimistic that the study could lead to life-changing treatments for future dementia patients.

“Fundamentally, there is more than one cause. [Alzheimer’s]”He says. “Therefore, we need to take a very different approach. We need to dig deeper, analyze and target this.

“When you do that, the results are really spectacular.”