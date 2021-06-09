Michigan reports the first human case.What you need to know

Hantavirus is a family of viruses that spread through rodents.

The Sin Nombre virus spreads through the Deer Mouse.

Symptoms of orthohantavirus infection include fatigue, fever, and muscle aches.

Confirmed by health authorities Michigan’s first human case of Shinnonble orthohantavirus Monday.

According to Susan Ringler Sernigria, a spokeswoman for the Washtoneau County Health Department, women are likely to have been infected while cleaning an empty home for about two years.

“We believe the individual was exposed while cleaning the house. The infected feces probably floated in the air during the cleaning and were inhaled by that person,” she said. ..

The woman was hospitalized and treated for the virus-induced illness, Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), but she is recovering and is no longer in the hospital, Ringler-Cerniglia.

Authorities say infections are rare, but urge others to contact the local health department if they need to report a case. Here’s everything you need to know about the Shinnombre Hunter virus.

The man flushed hundreds of toilets last year.As the pandemic weakens, a new fear, legionellosis.

What is Shinnombre Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a family of viruses that spread through rodents, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hantavirus can spread to humans through the aerosolized virus that rodents excrete from urine, feces, and saliva. This virus can cause Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS). HPS is a severe and sometimes fatal respiratory illness.

Each huntervirus spreads through certain rodents. The Sin Nombre virus spreads through the Deer Mouse.

Scientists made this discovery while studying the origin of the 1993 orthohantavirus outbreak in an area known as the “Four Corners” that spans Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah. The researchers also concluded that the virus is unlikely to be transmitted between humans.

In Chile and Argentina, a rare case of another huntervirus, called the Andean virus, has confirmed human-to-human transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The Sin Nombre virus is the most common orthohantavirus in the country, said Dr. Tony Schountz, a professor of microbiology at Colorado State University.

“This is a virus that is predominantly westward,” he said. “What is special about the West is that it is very dry and promotes the aerosolization of the virus.”

On Tuesday, Nevada reported the 14th case of orthohantavirus since 2005, but it is not clear whether the disease was caused by the Sin Nombre virus.

According to CDC data, only 728 cases of orthohantavirus were identified in the United States between 1993 and 2017, most of which were non-lethal. Schountz estimates that the Sin Nombre virus is composed of about 600 viruses.

Experts say the onset is as early as February, but tends to peak in spring and summer, he said. Most often identified in adults.

Symptoms of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS)

According to the CDC, early symptoms of HPS include fatigue, fever, and muscle aches, especially in large muscle groups such as the thighs, hips, back, and sometimes shoulders. Half of the patients experience headache, dizziness, cold, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

According to agencies, coughing and shortness of breath can occur late in the disease when the lungs are filled with fluid. Seantz said the heart can also be affected by HPS.

“Recovery from this infection can be long and difficult, as it can be very damaging to the body,” he said.

There is no specific cure, cure, or vaccine for orthohantavirus infection.

Is Shinnombre Hantavirus Deadly?

The huntervirus has a high mortality rate, with approximately 36% of people dying from HPS, the CDC reports. This is usually because no one gets the virus early for treatment, says Schountz.

“This is the key to getting these patients into the right treatment plan right away, and it’s very likely that they will survive,” he said. “The problem is that many people wait until it’s too late and arrive in the emergency room with fluid in their lungs.”

Health experts should keep rodents away from where they leave feces, or wear rubber gloves and a mask covering the nose and face while exposed to mouse feces to avoid infection in the United States. I am urging people.

“White-footed mice are everywhere, so you have to assume they’re infected everywhere,” Schontz said. “When entering their habitat, appropriate precautions must be taken.”

Contributions: Ryan Miller, USA TODAY, and Kristen Jordan Shamas, Detroit Free Press. Follow Adriana Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety compensation at USA TODAY is partially made possible by grants from the Masimo Foundation for ethics, innovation and competition in healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide any editorial information.