How does COVID-19 affect wildlife and pets? –Health News, Firstpost

Animals in zoos and reserves, such as non-human primates such as lions, tigers, pumas, cougars, snow leopards, and gorillas, are positive.

Earlier this month, a lioness died of an infection at a zoo in Tamil Nadu, but nervous zoo officials are now examining a group of elephants for infection. Representative image

novel Coronavirus , Or Sars-CoV-2 may have occurred in bats and may have jumped from a flying mammal to another species before it eventually infects humans. Therefore, yes, animals other than Homo sapiens can also be infected with the virus, and testing will show the presence of the virus in the body. Earlier this month, a lioness died of an infection at a zoo in Tamil Nadu, but nervous zoo officials are now examining a group of elephants for infection.

“Four-legged is good, two-legged is bad” is a well-known adoption by many domesticated animal rebels at George Orwell’s animal farms when they unite to keep humans away from their surroundings. It is a slogan.Speaking of novels Coronavirus It seems like a good idea for members of the animal kingdom to keep a distance from each other. This is because there have been reports of virus transmission from human to animal and from animal to human.

More data needed, but new, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Coronavirus “It can spread from humans to animals in certain situations, especially in close contact.”

While research is being conducted to identify the animals that host the bats Coronavirus From the perspective of spreading the infection, I jumped at humans, CDC says “At this time, there is no evidence that animals play an important role in spreading Sars-CoV-2 to people … the risk of animal spread. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It is considered low by humans. “

However, at least one case of animal-to-human transmission has alerted authorities and researchers.in the case of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Last year, humans were reported to be infected with mink, the same species of animal as weasels and otters, in the Netherlands, Denmark and Poland. Several European countries have disposed of millions of minks for fear that the SARS-CoV-2 strain in animals could endanger human health.

in the case of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Mink infections were also reported in the United States, but the CDC said, “It was an infected worker who was likely to have introduced Sars-CoV-2 into mink on the farm, and then the virus began to spread among minks.” So far, he added, “There is no evidence that mink plays an important role in the spread of SARS-CoV-2 to people.” The CDC said of the mutations that mink allows. “It’s hard to know for sure whether the mink-related viral mutations come from humans or farm mink,” he said.

Which animals have a positive reaction?

All large mammals such as cats and dogs, large cats and gorillas can be caught. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) “But we don’t yet know all the animals that can get infected,” said the CDC, “most of these animals became infected after contact with people. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The first animal study reported in the United States was positive COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It was a tiger at the New York Zoo.

Animals in zoos and reserves, such as non-human primates such as lions, tigers, pumas, cougars, snow leopards, and gorillas, also test positive. In some cases, these animals show signs of illness.

The CDC adds that laboratory experiments have shown that in addition to the animals listed above, pigs, rabbits, and some species of deer are infected with the virus. “Cats, ferrets, fruit bats, hamsters, raccoon dogs and white-tailed deer can also spread to other animals of the same species in the laboratory,” he said.

Researchers have also succeeded in infecting non-human primate models such as rhesus monkeys and baboons, showing that laboratory mice that can defeat the original strain of the virus are infected with the new subspecies. It has been. However, studies have shown that non-mammals such as chickens and ducks “do not appear to infect or spread.”

Of course, you need to keep in mind that there are multiple types. Coronavirus And besides those that cause illness in humans, there are dogs and cats. Coronavirus Those that do not infect humans.

What to do to protect your pet?

Given that it is not unknown that various species, mainly mammals, obtain it. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) , We need to take precautions to keep the animals in our environment safe. It is important to apply the same protections that humans do to animals when they become infected, especially if they continue to become infected after contact with infected humans.

Therefore, CDC says, “Treat your pet like any other family member. Do not let your pet come into contact with anyone outside the family. If a person in your family becomes ill, isolate that person from others. Please isolate it from others, including pets. “

However, the CDC states that serious illnesses in pets “appear to be very rare”, while infected pets “may get sick or have no symptoms.” He added that most sick pets were mild and fully recovered.