FDA approves new drug Wegovy to combat obesity





America has a new weapon in the fight against obesity. Friday FDA approved Wegovy, a new weight loss drug for people who are obese or overweight and have at least one weight-related medical problem. “Obesity must be considered in the same way as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes,” said Dr. Domenica Rubino, director of the Washington Center for Weight Management. According to Rubino, people taking existing obesity medications lose an average of about 7% to 9% of their body weight. “People who need 10%, 15%, or 20% weight loss need tools,” she said. During the 16-month study, Wegovy patients lost an average of 17% of their body weight. Side effects included diarrhea and nausea, which usually disappeared with gradual dose increases. Patients who stopped taking the drug regained more than half of their weight loss. Exam participant Lisa Lobilard lost 63 pounds. She said she had previously tried a trendy diet and other methods that seemed to help her lose weight. “I didn’t feel hungry between meals. This was unheard of. I became full faster than before and my thirst disappeared,” she said of the new drug. Wegovy is similar to the diabetes drug Ozempic and has already been prescribed off-label use for weight loss. Both drugs mimic natural hormones that help regulate appetite. Wegovy is approved for long-term use and is recommended for combination with diet and exercise. “These hormones actually affect the signals in the brain,” Rubino said. “Actually, it’s not just the power of will. It’s more complicated. This physiology is so powerful that it’s not your fault.”

