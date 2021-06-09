Aspirin does not improve survival in patients hospitalized with COVID-19





Credit: CC0 public domain

The RECOVERY trial was established as a randomized clinical trial to test a variety of potential treatments for patients admitted with COVID-19. Patients with COVID-19 are at increased risk of blood clots forming in blood vessels, especially the lungs. The RECOVERY trial from November 2020 to March 2021 included approximately 15,000 patients admitted with COVID-19. aspirin, Widely used to reduce blood clotting in other illnesses. A total of 7351 patients were randomized to 150 mg of aspirin once daily and compared to 7541 patients randomized to routine care only. There was no evidence that aspirin treatment reduced mortality. There was no significant difference in the 28-day mortality primary endpoint (17% aspirin vs. 17% regular care; rate ratio 0.96 [95% confidence interval 0.89-1.04]; p = 0.35). Results were consistent across all pre-specified patient subgroups. Patients assigned to aspirin had slightly shorter hospital stays (median 8 vs 9 days) and a higher proportion of patients who survived and were discharged within 28 days (75% vs. 74%; rate ratio 1.06; 95). % CI 1 · 02-1 · 10; p = 0 · 0062). There was no significant difference in the proportion of patients who did not receive invasive artificial ventilation at baseline, leading to invasive artificial ventilation or death. (21% vs. 22%; risk ratio 0.96; 95% CI 0.90-1.03; p = 0 · 23). For every 1000 patients treated with aspirin, about 6 patients experienced significant bleeding events and about 6 patients experienced thromboembolic (coagulation) events. “Data show 28-day mortality or invasiveness of aspirin in patients admitted with COVID-19,” said Peter Horby, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at Oxford University’s Nafield School of Medicine and co-principal investigator in the RECOVERY trial. Risk of progression to mechanical ventilator or death Aspirin slightly increased the likelihood of being discharged alive, which justifies widespread use in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. It doesn’t seem to be enough. 19. “ Martin Landray, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Oxford’s Nafield School of Population and Health, and co-principal investigator, said, “Blood coagulation may be the cause of poor lung function and death in critically ill patients. There was a suggestion. COVID-19. Aspirin is cheap, widely used in other diseases, blood It’s a pity that it didn’t have a big impact on these patients because of the formation of blood clots.This is a large-scale randomization trial It is very important to clarify which treatments are effective and which are not. “As always, we are very grateful to thousands of people. Medical staff And the patients who contributed to the RECOVERY trial helped find better treatments for the patients. patient all around the world. “ The results of this aspirin assessment will be announced shortly. medRxiv It has been posted in medical journals with major peer reviews. The use of aspirin may reduce ventilation, ICU admission and mortality in COVID-19 patients. Provided by

Oxford University





