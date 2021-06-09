FDA approves new drug Wegovy to combat obesity

America has a new weapon in the fight against obesity. Friday FDA approved The new weight loss drug Wegovy is for people who are overweight or overweight and have one or more weight-related medical shortcomings.

“Obesity must be considered in the same way as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes,” said Dr. Domenica Rubino, director of the Washington Center for Weight Management.

According to Rubino, people taking current obesity medications lose about 7% to 9% of their median weight. “People who need 10%, 15%, or 20% weight loss need tools,” she said.

During the 16-month study, Wegovy patients lost a median weight of 17% of body weight. The side effects were diarrhea and nausea, which were often resolved by gradually increasing the dose. Patients who stopped taking the drug lost more than half their weight.

Trial participant Lisa Lobilard lost 63 kilograms. She said she had pre-tried a trendy diet and other strategies that she thought would help her lose excess weight.

“It was unprecedented that I wasn’t hungry between meals. I was full and hungry faster than before,” she said of the new drug.

Wegovy is similar to the diabetes drug Ozempic and has already been prescribed off-label use for weight loss. Both drugs mimic pure hormones that help regulate the urge to eat. Wegovy has been approved for long-term use and is very useful whether combined with diet or training.

“These hormones actually affect the signals in the brain,” Rubino said. “It really isn’t just about the power of will. It’s much more complicated. This physiology is so powerful that it’s not your fault.”