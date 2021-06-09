Michigan’s tick season will worsen this year

paper

Michigan Midwest may be busy Insect season, And it does more than just contain a swarm of broads.

Eight-legged tick Spiders Known for carrying Lyme disease, other public health concerns are expected to be worse than usual this summer.

Warm summer temperatures and damp conditions are both good conditions for mites to breed and can exceed both averages in Michigan.

by Pest.orgThe Midwest faces above-average threat levels for ticks, according to the annual tick forecast.

Insects breed best in the northeast, but the Great Lakes state has the second highest number of cases of Lyme disease in any part of the country. Due to the health effects of the infection and the common annoyance of wild ticks, people exploring the outdoors will want to pay particular attention to this summer.

What is a tick?

Mites are a common species in the United States. These small blood-sucking worms are rounded in the center and can be easily identified by eight sprouted paws.

In fact, the number of legs they have means they are closer to a spider than their six-legged cousin.

They come in a variety of sizes, from the size of a pin head to the size of a pencil eraser. The most common are red, brown, and black.

However, when filled with blood, its size grows to the size of marble. By then, they will turn greenish blue rather than brown.

What are tick-borne diseases?

Tick ​​bites are relatively harmless. However, the disease transmitted by the bite can be a serious problem for any victim. Most often it is associated with Lyme disease, but only one tick actually carries it. In other words, it is a deer tick. They live in both the eastern and western ends of the United States. Although not fully understood, the disease affects the central nervous system and can last for decades during a relapse.

But that’s not all they carry. Species such as the Rocky Mountain Wood Tick, the American Dog Tick, and the Chestnut Tick carry a bacterial disease called Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. It can affect organs if left untreated.

Then there is Babesiosis. It is much rarer than Lyme disease, but it causes serious symptoms as well. If left untreated, red blood cells can be destroyed and cause anemia.

There are also tularemia, ehrlichiosis, and anaplasmosis, all three reported in the Midwest.

Where ticks can be found

You may live near an environment suitable for mites to breed. They evacuate outdoors, but hide in grass, trees and undergrowth.

They may also have expanded into more general areas. Hiking in the woods, walking dogs along streams, and other outdoor activities in isolated states are all good places to catch mites.

They are also known to be obsessed with pets and then move to humans.

What’s wrong with the 2021 tick season?

The Midwest has a long mite season, which lasts from late April to early October. It is already home to the most diverse tick species and can thrive if conditions are right.

The relatively normal winter and spring temperatures during this period should be considered good news. However, as recent humidity shows, summer heat is expected to last longer than usual until autumn. Weather conditions further south are also conditions that further encourage the population to explode.

According to 2021 forecasts, extreme flood raids could create more environments for these people to breed and travel.

And it tends to be unpredictable, with more people spending time outside because of a pandemic. This increases the chances that the tick will find a suitable host.

How to avoid being bitten by ticks

Mites are great for catching vehicles on clothes and skin. Some people may be waiting for a hitchhiking when rubbing against vegetation in the forest.

Experts recommend wearing long clothes on your arms and legs. Bright colors make it easier to identify if you were actually attacked.

It is also important to easily check if you have returned home to pick up the traveler. It can take several hours for the virus to spread from the tick to the host. In other words, even if the virus latches on, it can escape without being infected.

Remove ticks

If you’re unlucky and get rid of any of them, it’s best to use tweezers to remove the ticks. Try to lift as close to your skin as possible.

Be careful not to twist or rotate the tweezers after grabbing them. Part of the body may break and get caught in the skin.