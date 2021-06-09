Americans did not take millions of times in 2020

As Americans continue to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, teens and adults miss millions of routine immunizations recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020, according to a report released Wednesday. You may have done so.

The study, commissioned by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and conducted by Avalere Health, analyzed vaccine claims from January to November 2020 and compared them to the same period in 2019.

Researchers have found that teens and adults may not have received more than 26 million recommended vaccines in 2020.

“Millions of people are vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID, but many are unable to protect themselves from other illnesses,” said GSK Vaccines, Vice President and Science. Dr. Len Friedland, Director of Issues and Public Health, said. “As life returns to normal, we must prioritize regaining the individual’s missed vaccine.”

Teenage vaccine claims in 2020 decreased by up to 35% compared to 2019, and adult claims decreased by up to 40%.

Overall influenza vaccination rates in 2020, despite public health warnings about potential “epidemics”, a scenario in which hospitals may have been flooded with both coronavirus and influenza infections Decreased.

According to this survey, influenza vaccine claims from August to September 2020 exceeded the same month in 2019.

This study only analyzed vaccine claims in the commercial, controlled Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Part B service toll markets, so it does not include pharmacy vaccinations or other types of insurance claims. .. However, Dr. Neha Vyas states that the results of the data are closely related to his experience as a family doctor at the Cleveland Clinic.

“We insisted that this coronavirus was a respiratory virus. After that, people who were afraid of running out of the flu vaccine vaccinated early, but were a little surprised after that.” She said. “When the pandemic began and the second and third waves hit us, some people wouldn’t go out for routine preventive care.”

The GSK study was one of the first reports to track the missed vaccination of adults last year. Survey by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in November 2020 It is estimated that the pandemic may not have received approximately 9 million pediatric vaccinations by the end of 2020.

Nameless hunter virus:Authorities confirmed the first human case of the deadly orthohantavirus in Michigan. What you need to know about Sin Nombre virus.

“Diet and Life Choices”:Prescription drug prices have doubled inflation in the U.S. economy in 2020, AARP reports

Vias said Adolescent and adult vaccinations are less recognized than childhood vaccinations, but it is important to continue.

“In reality, vaccines don’t just end with the pediatric population. It’s important to remember that vaccines are needed for the adolescent, young adult, and elderly populations.”

The CDC recommends vaccination against pneumonia, shingles, and hepatitis A for adults and certain types of meningitis and human papillomavirus (HPV) for teens. Vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough (Tdap), and annual flu is recommended by the agency for both teens and adults.

Other vaccines analyzed by the researchers included vaccines for influenza hemophilus (Hib), hepatitis B, chickenpox, measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR).

It’s never too late to get these vaccinations, Vyas said. The CDC updated its guidance on May 14th.Removed the previous recommendation that people should wait at least 14 days before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines.

This means that patients can ask their doctors about receiving the missed vaccine while they are vaccinated against COVID-19, Vyas said.

“It’s time for preventive maintenance. Don’t put it off,” she said. “We’re here and ready to resume care.”

Follow Adriana Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety compensation at USA TODAY is partially made possible by grants from the Masimo Foundation for ethics, innovation and competition in healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide any editorial information.