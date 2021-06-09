Does the use of hair relaxers increase the risk of breast cancer in black women? | On the brink





Although the lifetime risk of breast cancer in black and white women in the United States is similar, black women are disproportionately affected by aggressive breast cancer subtypes such as estrogen receptor-negative tumors. Mortality rate. Epidemiologists have long wondered what environmental factors may be involved. One such issue can affect the risk of breast cancer with chemical straightening products, oils, and leave-in conditioners (usually used by black women rather than white women). The focus is on whether compounds containing estrogen or endocrine disrupting chemicals may be included. However, so far, few studies have investigated possible links. “There is biological relevance that exposure to some of the ingredients in hair relaxers increases the risk of breast cancer, [research] It’s inconsistent to date. ” Kimberly Bartland, Associate Professor, Boston University School of Medicine, Epidemiologist at BU Slone Epidemiology Center. To change that, a team of public health researchers from Bertland and BU set out to investigate the relationship between hair relaxers and breast cancer itself. They have analyzed decades of data. Black Women Health Survey Founded in 1995, (BWHS) was enrolled by 59,000 self-proclaimed black women aged 21 to 69 years across the United States by completing a self-administered health questionnaire. From BWHS, the team found that of the 50,543 women tracked between 1997 and 2017, 2,311 experienced breast cancer. Next, we compared the incidence of breast cancer between women who reported moderate or high use of hair relaxers and women who reported light or no use of hair relaxers within that group. “Overall, our results are generally reassuring. For most women, we found no clear evidence that hair relaxor use was associated with a risk of breast cancer,” says Bertland. However, the heaviest users of products containing lye, that is, those who have used these products at least 7 times a year for more than 15 years, represent about 20% of women in our study), about 30%. There was some evidence of an increase. Risk of estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer. “ The team’s findings are Published online To Carcinogenesis.. Given the high usage of chemical hair relaxers among black women, Bertrand said he better established the association for each type of breast cancer and whether there are any particular products that are particularly problematic. We believe that further research is needed to identify. Black women are often underestimated in health studies and may have unique environmental exposures that contribute to illness inequality. The potential link between estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer and high-dose use of lye-containing products is alarming, but it is too early for researchers to know if there is a direct link. “We need consistent results from several studies to conclude that the use of certain hair restorers affects the development of breast cancer,” she says. This study was supported by the National Institutes of Health. Find related topics:

