Health
Taking short breaks is the key to helping the brain acquire new skills
Bethesda, Maryland — Learning new skills is a great way to enrich your life, challenge yourself and keep your mind sharp. Of course, completing a new craft is almost always difficult to do. At some point we all give up on projects and new hobbies out of complete frustration. If you are struggling to master a particular activity, researchers at the National Institutes of Health recommend taking a short break to recharge your mind.
A team at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) mapped the flow of neural activity in the brain while someone was learning a new skill. Along the way, they found that a few short breaks during skill practice and learning helped them settle. why? During the break, participants’ brains showed exactly the same pattern of activity as they were learning and practicing the new code, but at a much faster, continuous and quicker pace. The more the volunteer’s mind regenerated this neural activity, the better the performance in subsequent practice sessions.
What does this mean when it comes to learning new things?
The authors of the study theorize that taking a break gives the brain some time. Repeatedly replay compressed memory It is related to the skill someone is practicing. In short, rest strengthens and strengthens the memory of practice and learning.
“Our result is Awakening rest It plays as important a role as practice in learning new skills. It seems like it’s time for our brains to compress and integrate memories of what we just practiced, “said Dr. Leonardo G. Cohen, study author and senior researcher at NINDS. Media release.. “Understanding this role of nerve regeneration not only helps shape the way new skills are learned, but may also help patients recover skills lost after nerve damage such as stroke. not.”
Researchers used a high-sensitivity scanning technique called. Magnetoencephalography You learned how to record the EEG activity of 33 healthy right-handed volunteers and enter a 5-digit test code with your left hand. Each person entered as much code as possible for 10 seconds, then rested for 10 seconds. Each volunteer completed this exercise 35 times. Participants saw a dramatic increase in typing speed from the beginning, but leveled off in the 11th attempt.
Is it better to take a break from learning immediately than to sleep?
Dr. Cohen’s team previously said that most “learning effects” (such as typing code faster) appear to occur in the brain during short rests rather than during actual activity. It was established. Surprisingly, previous studies have concluded that the learning outcomes obtained during short breaks are greater than the learning outcomes obtained. After sleeping overnight..
“We wanted to explore the mechanisms behind the memory enhancement seen during awake rest. Some forms of memory appear to depend on the regeneration of neural activity, so procedural skills. We decided to test this idea for learning, “adds Dr. Ethan R. Buck, a research leader who is a staff scientist on Dr. Cohen’s team.
So, for this latest study, the team has developed a program that allows you to focus on the EEG activity associated with entering individual numbers in the test code. The program revealed exactly the same patterns of brain activity seen during learning and practice. Continue during the break, But at a pace about 20 times faster. In the first 11 cycles, participants’ brains repeated this neural pattern an average of 25 times per 10-second rest period. This is two to three times the brain activity recorded during the rest period or after the end of the experiment.
“In the early stages of the learning curve, we found that the regeneration of awake rest was time-compressed, frequent, and a highly variable predictor of new skills acquisition among individuals.” Dr. Buch said: “This suggests that during awake rest, the brain connects the memories needed to acquire new skills.”
Where does all this learning take place?
Much of this brain activity was located within the sensorimotor areas of the brain responsible for controlling movement. However, researchers also recorded some activity in both the hippocampus and the entorhinal cortex.
“We were a little surprised by these latest results. Traditionally, it was thought that the hippocampus and entorhinal cortex may not play such a substantial role in procedural memory. In addition, our results suggest that these areas are rapidly chattering with the sensorimotor cortex when acquiring these types of skills, “concludes Dr. Cohen. Overall, our results support the idea that manipulating replay activities during awake rest may be a powerful tool researchers can use to help individuals. Learn new skills Faster and probably easier rehabilitation from stroke. “
Team announced Survey results In the diary Cell report.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]